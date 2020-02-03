Gambling has been part of our culture, in a form or another, for thousands of years. In today's world, the industry is developing at a very fast pace, and, with all the laws and regulations concerning casinos, a safer environment has been created for all the players. In most countries, both ground-based and online casino operators are required to have a gambling license issued by an authority before they can launch their business. This is happening mostly due to the emergence of thousands of shady platforms that are modifying the odds of winning, making it impossible for anyone except the owner to actually get any money.

How did online casinos become relevant?

The popularity of gambling has skyrocketed with the help of technological advances that happened in the past decades. It all started in 1994 with the passing of the Free trade & Processing Act which gave organizations the chance to get licenses that allowed them to open online casinos. Online gambling has soon become an industry standard, and by 2003 we already had the possibility to play live casinos, which is basically a hybrid between brick-and-mortar casinos and the virtual world.

Another big leap in the evolution of online casinos was the invention of smartphones. Once the popularity of these handheld devices surpassed desktop computers, online operators have quickly optimized their platforms for mobile play by making their website responsive or even developing a mobile application. However, as you may have noticed, these apps aren't available on neither the Play Store or the App Store, but you can always download them from the casino's official website.

Based on usage statistics, it seems that players prefer mobile devices for the convenience they provide, as they can play from anywhere, at any time and no longer have to wait to get home to do so, as long as they have an internet connection.

Why mobile Roulette games are better

Let's be honest, what gambler wouldn't like to go for a quick Roulette wheel spin, for that instant adrenaline surge, while on the bus to work or during the lunch break? The answer is not many. Convenience is the simplest and most obvious reason why mobile online casinos are better in a world where we hardly have any time left for ourselves.

The modern times we're living are great, but there is a major issue – not having enough time to go out to the casino. Another advantage of online casinos is that you never have to wait for someone to leave so you can get a place at the Roulette table. All you have to do is open your favorite gambling platform and start the game you wanted to play and enjoy!

In the United Kingdom, there's a wide variety of ways you can gamble, such as online Blackjack, greyhound racing, election or even e-sports betting. However, the most popular games of today are online slots and online Roulette. The main advantage of spinning the wheel on mobile is the compatibility with both iOS and Android as well as the lack of errors or bugs, compared to the browser-based version of the game.

With so many Roulette apps out there, you need to stay informed and only choose games from reliable sources and always make sure you're on a secure website before giving out your personal details.

Choosing the best online Roulette app

Roulette is one of the oldest and most popular casino table games. Therefore, the fans have already decided what they enjoy and what they hate when they choose their online casino. With so many options to choose from, it's almost essential that you go for an operator that offers you advantageous bonuses, amazing welcome offers and loyalty systems, great customer service and, of course, has a sleek user interface that resembles a real casino as much as possible.

As you might expect, the competition is fierce when it comes to online Roulette. This requires gambling sites to go that extra mile to make sure all the client's needs are satisfied and making him want to come back. The UK casino players that have been around for a while know that staying loyal to the best gambling sites that offer them the juiciest bonus codes and an elite VIP club which offers great advantages, especially for a game as streaky as Roulette.

The gambling industry has always been profitable for both casinos and players. With the rise of online casinos, operators finally managed to attract younger audiences and solve the greatest problem that people are experiencing – lack of time. It is so simple to just stay in bed and go for a quick spin before sleep.

Time is invaluable and gambling companies are working hard to attract as many professionals to the online environment so they can optimize their traffic to be of the highest quality. This doesn't mean that ground-based casinos will ever go away, it just means that the online gambling sites in the UK are interested in attracting both new and experienced players, so this is why they invest a lot of money into having the best possible bonuses.

However, you should always be aware that gambling can be a form of entertainment or a profession, not a way to get out of financial issues.

The best-rated online casinos offer their players demo play, free cash or even free spins just so they can try out the platform and know in advance if they are ready for the online Roulette or not.

Overall, it may be concluded that online Roulette is a great and profitable way to gamble, even for professionals. It offers comfort and the possibility to play at any given time, without requiring you to actually get dressed and go to a physical location. There still are players that enjoy that thrilling feeling you get when the real Roulette spin, rather than a virtual version, but most UK gamblers simply can't afford the luxury of spending additional time for the same outcome.

The idea is that there already is a fine line between real and virtual casinos and, soon enough, through the advances of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technologies, it will be hard to tell the difference between an online casino and a brick-and-mortar casino.