California-based robotics company 1X has unveiled the NEO robot, a humanoid designed for everyday homes. Officially launched on 28 October 2025, the NEO Home Robot aims to bring automation into domestic life, offering help with chores and companionship for families.

The launch marks 1X's first major step into the consumer market after developing semi-humanoid robots for industrial use. Company founder and CEO Bernt Bornich described the debut as a milestone, saying humanoids have finally moved from science fiction and research into real consumer products.

NEO Robot: Your New Housekeeper

The NEO robot, standing at 168 centimetres and weighing 30 kilograms, features a soft 3D lattice polymer shell that gives a fabric-like texture. Available in Tan, Grey, and Dark Brown, it's designed to blend naturally with home interiors.

It connects through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G, with built-in speakers that can also act as a sound system. Though its hands are waterproof, its body is not. 1X jokingly advises users not to let NEO get wet, or they might need 'a child-sized swimming pool and 100 kilograms of Basmati rice.'

The company describes NEO as both practical and safe. It includes visual cues, such as changing ear lights, to show when it's being remotely operated.

How Much is NEO Robot?

The NEO robot price starts at $20,000 (around £15,000). Customers can also reserve one with a $200 deposit. For those preferring flexibility, a subscription plan costs $499 (£378) per month with a six-month minimum lease.

Preorders are now available on the 1X website, with US deliveries set for 2026. International markets, including the UK, are expected to follow in 2027, as per Mashable SE Asia.

The humanoid is aimed at early adopters, smart-home enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a hands-free domestic assistant that learns and adapts over time.

How 1X's NEO Home Robot Works

Users can control NEO by saying 'Hey NEO' or through a mobile app. It can lift up to 68 kilograms and carry loads of 25 kilograms.

Initially, NEO isn't fully autonomous. Instead, human teleoperators at 1X guide it remotely through virtual reality systems. These sessions help train the robot's artificial intelligence, allowing it to learn new tasks through repetition.

Owners can choose when operators access their unit. Data and privacy are prioritised through permissions, blurred video feeds, and restricted zones within homes. According to Bornich, user data helps improve NEO's abilities, ensuring it evolves faster with real-world experience.

Each charge provides about four hours of active operation.

What Can NEO Robot Do?

NEO can already fold laundry, open doors, fetch items, and switch lights off. It also acts as a companion for elderly people or those needing mild assistance.

During early demonstrations, the robot folded a shirt in two minutes and carried out basic household duties. Videos showed it loading washing machines, carrying rubbish bags, and handing flowers to a resident.

1X says NEO will continue to improve through software updates, gaining more complex abilities like cooking and cleaning. Eventually, the robot is expected to operate independently once its AI has learned enough from guided training.

How To Preorder NEO Robot

Consumers can preorder directly from the 1X official website. A $200 (£151) deposit secures a unit, with either a one-time purchase or a monthly subscription available.

Deliveries will start in the United States in 2026. European and Asian releases are planned for 2027. Leasing customers receive maintenance and updates as part of the package.

At launch, NEO is limited to American buyers, though the company has stated that global availability will follow soon after.

NEO represents 1X's bold entry into the humanoid home assistant market, combining robotics, teleoperation, and artificial intelligence into one product. For now, it's an impressive first step toward making robotic housekeepers an everyday reality.