Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the other royal kids dine in a different room with their own table. The queen's granddaughter's husband has revealed that the little royals have their own lunch table, but in a different room. Mike Tindall, the former England rugby captain gave rare insights into Queen Elizabeth II's pre-Christmas lunch.

The 41-year-old revealed the details on Joe UK's House of Rugby podcast, Daily Mail reports. The former player is married to Zara Phillips, the queen's granddaughter. The couple share two daughters Mia and Lena.

For Queen Elizabeth II's annual pre-Christmas lunch, Tindall sat with his uncle-in-law Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

"This is the other one, the family lunch, there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and then the kiddies have their own little one in a different room," he said. Tindall was answering questions posed by fellow ex-rugby star James Haskell and host Alex Payne.

"I was on Prince Charles' table. It was lovely, really good," said Zara's husband. On being asked if there was "good wine", the former rugby player replied that he didn't drink.

Tindall arrived for the family lunch with his wife, Zara and their children Mia and Lena in their Range Rover.

"I always think it would be a great sponsorship for Zara, but it's not coming off," Tindall responded to whether the Prince of Wales supplied any of his Duchy of Cornwall produce at the lunch.

He revealed that the royal family doesn't indulge in Secret Santa on the occasion, but do it at some point over the holiday period. The royals open Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve, once the family gathers in Sandringham - the queen's Norfolk estate.

The British royals follow the German tradition dating back to Prince Albert. They exchange gifts laid out on trestle tables during teatime. The gifts are opened at 6 pm sharp.

Tindall shared insights into the festivities last year too. He told in the above podcast earlier that Christmas Day is "quiet" with a "cold buffet because they give everyone the day off, and their big day is Christmas Eve." The former player also said that they all sit around to watch the queen's speech together "with a little glass of something".