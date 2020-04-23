Just like most of us, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are self-isolating themselves with their 11-month-old baby Archie due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are being stringent about following the social distancing and quarantine rules as advised by the governments of the majority of the countries in the world.

A source revealed that the royal couple is taking coronavirus preventive measures very seriously. They are only stepping outside the house for charity work.

"They only leave their house for charity work," a source told People. The couple is currently residing in a new Los Angeles home where they shifted recently after fleeing lockdown in Canada.

The family-of-three is only keeping to themselves. They are not entertaining any visitors and spending time as a family.

"They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven't had any visitors," the source adds.

In addition, the couple has used this time to go back to their charity work. They celebrated Easter by performing charitable tasks and deliver meals to vulnerable sections of society. Following this, they went back to do the charitable organisation to assist them in meal delivery for two more rounds on April 15 and 17.

They reportedly got in touch with Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity in Los Angeles to assist them in the times of COVID-19 pandemic and do their bit. The couple who had been associated with several charitable organisations and events as full-time royals returned to their philanthropic work for the first time in Los Angeles since their relocation.

"Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy," Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director said. "There's obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them," he added.

Apart from meal deliveries, the duchess also got on a Zoom call with Hubb Community Kitchen, one of the many charitable organisations she has worked with as a member of the British royal family. Meghan visited the London-based community kitchen when she was in the UK in January, before announcing their exit from the royal family.