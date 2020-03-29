Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly sent an email to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles expressing their desire to step down from royal duties. They were asked not to rush into anything. However, the couple defied the advice of the monarch and went ahead to announce their decision to step down by issuing a statement.

"They [the Queen and Charles] understood that he and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated. There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through. Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas," a source told Daily Mail.

"He thought his family were stonewalling and decided to push the nuclear button. Unfortunately he was just too stubborn, blinkered and bitter to see sense. Yet his father had always made clear that while he favours a slimmed down monarchy, Harry and his family would be a significant part of that," the insider added.

The Megxit announcement left Queen Elizabeth II "deeply distressed" as revealed by Buckingham Palace staff earlier. The queen was reportedly taken aback by the sensational announcement of her grandson, Prince Harry to step down as senior members of the royal family without any warning.

None of the members of the British royal family were consulted before Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement. They even informed about splitting their time between the UK and North America in their statement.

"Everyone believes the Sussexes have been deeply disrespectful," the source said. Harry reportedly defied instructions from the queen not to announce their plans, after she requested him to hold off until he spoke to his father. Prince Charles told Harry he needed more time after he was sent a draft proposal about his future role, particularly the issue of funding.

This news comes at a time when there are reports that Harry and Meghan are likely to settle down permanently in the US. The British prince maybe asked to give up his Duke of Sussex title in order to become a US citizen.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fled from Canada to Los Angeles just before US President Donald Trump closed the US-Canada borders. They reportedly took a private jet for their travel across the seas. The Sussexes will set up their new home close to Hollywood. The family-of-three is currently self-isolating in LA.

Harry may be given diplomatic status in the US to fast-track him to get a green card, an expert claimed, The Telegraph reports. Matteo Carrera, an immigration law researcher for Cardozo Law School in New York, said settling Harry's visa situation would not be difficult.