Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hopes of keeping a low profile in Los Angeles may not really work out. A British paparazzi photographer has warned that in LA photographers "don't play by the rules." It has been reported that Harry and Meghan recently left Canada for LA with their baby son Archie.

A British photographer, spoke to Yahoo UK on condition of anonymity. He informed how the royal couple will be trading in relative peace in Britain compared to what they might face in the US.

"They will get photographed and there will be a different photographer working on him. There are a lot photographers in LA daily, up to 100. In London there is only a handful each day. In the UK, we are not allowed to follow them, doorstep them, we work off our leads, our information. We work out where they could be based on their engagements," the photographer said.

He warned that in LA "paparazzi don't play by the rules, they will follow them, they are considered fair game." "Meghan is an actress, they are in a weird limbo, they have protection and they are trying to make money. They are going to get photographed a lot more and there is not much they can do," he added.

Buckingham Palace however has declined to comment on Harry and Meghan's move, which was not due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple will step back from their official duties on Tuesday. The last official engagement they carried out was on March 9, the Commonwealth Day Service at the Westminster Abbey.

Meghan left for Canada immediately after finishing her royal engagements and Harry stayed back in the UK to wrap up his official engagements.

Disneynatureâ€™s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArpgkbrjRj March 26, 2020

This comes at the time when it has been revealed that the couple hired Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation top staff as the head of their yet unnamed charity. Catherine St-Laurent will be the chief of their non-profit organisation, Page Six reports.

Meanwhile, Meghan's first non-royal role was announced on Thursday. Disneynature announced she was the narrator on a film titled "Elephant", to be streamed on Disney+. It is about the family-of-three's "extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives." The Duchess of Sussex reportedly recorded voiceover for the documentary in London last autumn.