Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to stay at their Norfolk home even after the lockdown restrictions have eased out. They are currently enjoying the summer break with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their countryside home.

Meanwhile, the couple, who is known to be very hands-on with their children, has found some interesting ways to keep their children excited and in touch with their creative side while they are away from school. A twitter user with the name @kateroyalcloset has revealed that the Cambridge family was spotted at Mable's Paint Pot in Burnham Market, north Norfolk, on Saturday. It is a pot painting and ceramic crafts centre where people of all ages can enjoy getting creative with ceramics. Apart from providing an "enchanting and inspiring" setting, they are also a sweet shop that sells traditional sweets.

The twitter user suggests that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge may have spent some time in the centre painting some "adorable pieces." Hello suggests that the three royal siblings may have "brought a treasured item with them that they could personalise in-store." The centre also allows other craft activities such as decopatch that involves "covering things with decorative paper." Therefore, the Cambridge family may have spent time doing some creative activities in their family time.

Another report by Hello notes "Finding Freedom," the much talked about the biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, highlights William and Kate's direct and active parenting style. The couple enjoy "equal partnership" in their relationship and are "involved in every aspect of raising his three children."

This reportedly includes "school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework. He and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were modern parents. William prepared meals as much as Kate did."

The Cambridge family's official residence is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London. Meanwhile, their Norfolk home Anmer Hall is where they usually spend their holidays. However, it appears they will be spending most of their time at their vacation home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are not expected to return to London until September or until their children's school reopens.