On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton complete nine years of marriage, their royal wedding took place on April 29, 2011, in London's Westminster Abbey. The wedding that was watched by millions is a memorable day etched forever in the memories of the royal fans and followers.

Now in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their marriage anniversary like never before. As they spend their time locked down with their children—Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two—at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk due to coronavirus outbreak, it would most likely be a low key affair and simply some family time. With the couple separated from the rest of the British royal family, the occasion gives them a chance to reconnect.

The members of the royal family will be sending out their warmest wishes to the royal couple. Also, they are expected to get connected with grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles and Camilla, and others through video calls, social media, and more.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a fairy-tale romance. The couple was childhood sweethearts since they met each other when they were still students at St Andrews University in 2001 and started dating in 2003. After seeing each other for eight years, the couple got engaged in October 2010 on a private holiday in Kenya.

Following their engagement, during the courtship period, Kate and William got together for several public engagements. According to Hello, among many joint appearances were their return to the St Andrews University and a trip to Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, their final public appearance as an unmarried couple, just days before their marriage on April 11, 2011, is one of the most memorable ones. The royals visited Lancashire where they met and greeted the public gathered in large crowds to see the groom and the bride-to-be.

Their trip included the opening of Darwen Aldridge Community Academy and a visit to Witton County Park. As per the report, Kate admitted to one of the members of the public that "she was nervous ahead of the royal wedding."

Following their royal engagement in the North West England county, William, the second in line to the British throne, and Kate walked down the aisle on the day that was declared a public holiday in the UK. William had his brother Prince Harry as his best man and Kate had her sister Pippa Middleton as the maid of honour. Kate wowed in an intricately designed bridal attire designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen and Prince William wore his Irish Guards Mounted Officer's uniform.