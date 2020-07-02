Wednesday, July 1 marked the 59th birthday of late Princess Diana. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry are believed to have marked the day privately remembering their beloved mother.

According to Hello, the Duke of Cambridge may have spent the day telling stories about "Granny Diana" to his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As per the report, Princess Diana and Prince Charles' eldest son once admitted that he has several photos of the late princess around his house and he "constantly" talks about her to them.

It is said that the two princes usually commemorate their mother's birthday privately without taking a holiday from their royal duties. Last year, fans and followers were left surprised when Prince William stepped out to engage with the members of public on the day the late princess must have celebrated her 58th birthday. The annual vigil also saw Kate Middleton addressing the crowd. Even though the vigil was cancelled this time due to coronavirus pandemic, it is believed that William may have celebrated the day in his own special way.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry made an appearance at the first-ever virtual Diana Award ceremony. He dialled in from his Los Angeles residence to congratulate the awardees for their work towards socio-political causes such as race and injustice.

He sent out a special video message in the honour of young change-makers who have carried out work in support of Diana Awards, the living legacy of Princess Diana.

"I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards as they honour the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you. You are all doing such incredible work and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you to make a positive mark on the world, and I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it," he said in the video message that is now available to watch on Diana Awards' official Instagram account.

"I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you and I can assure you she would have been fighting your corner. Like many of you, she never took the easy route, she never took the popular one or the comfortable one. But she stood for something. And she stood up for people who needed it," he added.

Some of the young change-makers Harry acknowledged in his speech are 24-year-old James Frater from London, Demetri Addison, 19, from Jamaica, Jhemar Jonas, 17 and Shanea Kerry Oldham, 19 from London.

Diana was born in the year 1961 as the youngest daughter of John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances Shand Kydd. She was the first wife of Prince Charles and Princess of Wales. She was a celebrated personality for her philanthropic efforts and unconventional approach to charity work. She died in the year 1997 in a tragic car crash. At the time, her sons were merely teenagers and it is believed that they were heavily impacted by the loss of their mother.