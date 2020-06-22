Princess Diana passed on all her prized possession to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who were merely teenagers when they lost their mother in a tragic car crash in the year 1997. As per a report, she left her sons a huge sum of money and precious jewellery.

According to the Mirror, Princess Diana's assets were rightly transferred to her sons after her death. However, since they were very young, the inheritance was kept safely for them to take possession later.

According to the report, she left £12,966,022 to her sons, but this amount was reduced to £8,502,330 after "death duties." It is said that the money was "cleverly" invested by the royals' financiers and the money expanded enormously to the amount of £20 million by the time the royal siblings became eligible to inherit the money.

It is reported that Princess Diana's large amount of inheritance from came from the "settlement she got in her divorce from Prince Charles, shares, jewellery, cash, and personal items from her Kensington Palace home." Charles and Diana divorced in 1996 after facing several problems in marriage. Both of them were reportedly having extramarital affairs.

Meanwhile, the money the brothers inherited from their loving mother was divided "equally between her two sons." Some of the money was transferred to them when they turned 25 and the rest when they became 30. For this, they both had to reportedly pay "huge amounts of inheritance tax."

"There is no way Harry would dodge the tax. There are few similarities between the average person and Harry and William but when it comes to tax, they also have to pay their way," a source to the publication previously.

Among some of the prized possessions given by their mother, the brothers got her iconic wedding attire for keepsake. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, it was an ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown with 153-yard tulle veil. At the time of their wedding, its value was £151,000. In addition, William got her Cartier watch, Harry received her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which he later passed it on to his big brother and his wife Kate Middleton.

In other news, Prince William celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday and the father-of-three reportedly missed his mother Diana. According to Tatler magazine, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Ok! Magazine that his birthday, which marked Father's Day celebrations around the world, would have been "tinged with sadness" for the Duke of Cambridge as he was missing his mother. "William misses his mother. It must be emotional for him that she's not here to share this... She's still a significant part of his life so inevitably, on his birthday, his thoughts will be with her," Nicholl told.