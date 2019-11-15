Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently opened up about the struggles of their life in the public eye and they have found help from none other than Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Hello, the 93-year-old monarch has been personally visiting the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's private home, Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle. Royal correspondent Richard Palmer of Express UK confirmed the news with additional details from the courtiers of the palace.

As per the royal sources, the queen is paying regular visits to the couple at their new home whenever she is in the vicinity of Windsor Castle to help them deal with the pressures of royal life.

"Courtiers have confirmed the Queen often drives around to see the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home when she is at nearby Windsor Castle," he said as quoted.

The family-of three has been under media scrutiny for various reasons in the past. However, they spoke about media's treatment in the recently released ITV documentary titled "Meghan and Harry: An African Journey" that evoked mixed reactions from the followers of the royal family.

The documentary that follows their royal African tour also provided some extra details of the couple's life. In face-to-face interviews, the 38-year-old duchess almost broke down while expressing her thoughts about the treatment of media towards her ever since she became a royal.

Even though the queen is worried about the royal couple and trying to help them, she is not in approval of their approach. "It is understood she disagrees with Harry and Meghan's approach to some of the coverage," Palmer said.

From a spokesperson to the Sussexes pic.twitter.com/IfhtKpZzFs — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) November 13, 2019

It is said the news comes shortly after it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not be joining the queen and the rest of the British royals for traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

The big announcement was made by a palace spokesperson on social media confirming the news from Buckingham Palace. The Sussexes will reportedly be spending their son Archie's first Christmas in Los Angeles with the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland. And the couple has the queen's approval.