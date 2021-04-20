Queen Elizabeth II will have a scaled-down get-together to celebrate her 95th birthday on Wednesday, according to a royal source.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on traditional practices held on the queen's latent day. The annual summertime Trooping the Colour festivities usually held in June, with the royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the highlight, had to be cancelled for the second year in a row.

Add the recent passing of her husband, Prince Philip on April 9, then celebrations will entirely be subdued. It will only be attended by a small group of family members with Prince Harry expected to be there.

The Duke of Sussex flew back home after a year to attend Prince Philip's funeral service. He reportedly left his return date to California up in the air although prior speculations claimed he wanted to get back to his wife, Meghan Markle, as soon as possible, especially since she is pregnant with their second child and is expected to give birth anytime in the summer. But that may not be the case anymore as he is said to be considering extending his stay until the queen's birthday "if all goes well."

Aside from the small gathering, there will also be no new portrait. Queen Elizabeth II and other family members often mark their birthday milestones by sharing new portraits with the public. A royal insider told Bazaar that the absence of the photo is in keeping with the two-week mourning period which will end on Friday.

Moreover, a spokesperson for Britain's Ministry of Defense confirmed that the traditional gun salutes will have to be cancelled again this year. The event usually takes place at Hyde Park and the Tower of London to mark the queen's birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II may not be engaging in public duties in the coming weeks but she will be working from home. She will personally respond to messages of condolence she received from world leaders. Aside from her birthday, family members are also expected to each take turns visiting her in the coming days to provide comfort and companionship following the death of Prince Philip at 99 years old.