Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached, alongside Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, and several Hollywood stars are in support of the decision. The businessman-turned-politician who is nearly three years into his first term and wants to run again for the office in 2020, must now wait for a trial in the Senate to determine whether he will be removed from office.

When the impeachment took place, the POTUS was in Michigan for an election rally, reports Entertainment Tonight. He later took to Twitter to share a black-and-white picture of himself pointing fingers with a stern expression, which also read: "They're not after me. They're after you."

After the House of Representatives at Capitol Hill voted in favour of the impeachment of the 73-year-old for "abuse of power and obstruction of Congress," celebs like Cole Sprouse and Alyssa Milano came forward to express their opinion.

"Riverdale" actor Cole Sprouse was among the first ones to react to the historic news from Washington. The 27-year-old took to Instagram story to share a picture of Trump with the caption: "Bye. Bye. Sack of (poop emoji)." Taking to Twitter, the "Friends" alum wrote "Time for a celebration."

Meanwhile, "Who's the Boss?" actress Alyssa Milano was satisfied but "heartbroken" with the news. She wrote on Twitter: I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I'm just sad and heartbroken. What he's left behind can't be erased with this vote."

This is a terrible day in our countryâ€™s history.



But a great defense of our democracy — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

While model Hailey Bieber wrote "Bye Felicia" in an Instagram story which has been deleted now, several celebrities resorted to sharing photos of people eating peaches. "Beauty and the Beast" actor Josh Gad wrote beside one such picture: "tastes so good."

Donâ€™t gloat. Vote. 2 much depends on this next election. if u care about having health care with pre-existing conditions, if u care about having a habitable planet, if you care about the rule of law, if you care about lower prescription drugs, if you care about gun violence, vote pic.twitter.com/ZkCzqaeWfi — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 19, 2019

Bette Midler simply wrote "impeached" on Twitter, while Jordyn Woods quipped, "What a time to be alive." James Charles called it a "Christmas miracle" while "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski wrote: "Asking for a friend who is me: Can a president be re-elected if they were impeached?"

Meanwhile, People's "Sexiest Man Alive," John Legend wrote: "Thank you to the House of Representatives for doing your constitutional duty. Everyone please call your senators and tell them to remove this evil man from office."

Rob Reiner, Michael Moore, Todrick Hall, Christina Perri, Jeffrey Wright, Meek Mill, and Elizabeth Warren are some of the other celebrities who expressed happiness at the President's impeachment.

Donald Trump was voted as the 45th president of the United States during the 2016 presidential election, winning the electoral college but losing the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He took charge of the White House on January 20, 2017.