Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on six-week break in the US. Even during the holidays, they continue to show their commitment to their charitable causes. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed 12 organisations they will be following in the spirit of "12 Days of Christmas."

The big announcement was made by the Sussexes to their 9.9 million followers on their official Instagram account with a heartfelt message. In the spirit of Christmas, they shared a collage and a lengthy message that revealed that they have selected 12 organisations "caring for those in need—especially at this time of the year." This step is in continuation of their monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire them.

"Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the "Twelve Days of Christmas" - we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need - especially at this time of year.

There are, thankfully, so many organisations around the world doing good on global and grassroots levels, many of which are not on Instagram.

Check out the accounts we have chosen and please share those in your own communities that are making a difference," they wrote.

At the same time, they have asked their followers to share the accounts that inspire them as they make a difference in society.

Their special Christmas selection features Centrepoint and Los Angeles Mission, a charity that supports homeless people in Los Angeles. The former happens to be a charity of which Prince William is a patron. Other causes include Salvation Army UK, Scotty's Little Soldiers, and Trussell Trust.

This year, the family of three—Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie—will not be participating in royal celebrations at Sandringham. The royal couple will be spending time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in Los Angeles.

Apart from Christmas, the couple will also be skipping US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's reception at the Buckingham Palace. The Trumps will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of the NATO summit, which is being held outside London in Watford.