Howard Stern has been hit by a series of toxic workplace allegations, with his former staffers claiming that the multi-millionaire DJ is " worse than Ellen DeGeneres" to work with.

According to a report in the New York Post, one industry insider claimed that Howard Stern, who previously told Ellen DeGeneres to own being a "pr**k" when she was surrounded by allegations of toxic work environment on her show, is actually "worse" than her.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Meaww claimed that Scott Salem, a longtime engineer on the "Howard Stern Show," was mistreated by the television personality. Scott was reportedly asked to keep Stern and the show's name out of it after he approached his bosses with a request to create a GoFundMe page for his ailing wife.

Salem's wife, Robin, had been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma since 2013 and despite insurance, treatment-related costs had drained the family's finances. Salem did manage to raise more than USD 73,000 even without Stern's name attached to the campaign, but insiders allege that Stern was not happy about the response he had received.

As per reports, Salem who had previously been featured on-air, was banished to another floor and also eliminated from show scripts after the incident. He was meted with the silent treatment and when his wife passed away in 2018, as Stern sent his condolences through an email.

Salem lost his job in 2019, putting an end to a 33-year career with Stern. This was just a couple of weeks after the staff's 2019 Christmas party where Salem's new girlfriend tried to record some of Stern's remarks, leading to an altercation with the show's COO, Marci Turk.

"This has really bothered me. It's really sad. His wife ends up dying. Howard doesn't even go downstairs and offer Scott his condolences," tweeted "Stuttering John" Melendez, an on-air personality who worked with Stern between 1988 and 2004.

"Everyone falls from grace with Howard," he added.

Stern's longtime former friend Artie Lange had also reacted to the controversy in 2018. He revealed that Scott never "bad mouthed" Stern to her, but noted that it's probably because he is "afraid and classy."

Lange added: "But I'm unafraid & classless so I say. Shame on u Howard ... Ask yourself why all of ur ex loyal servants hate u! Just sad."

Stern, who has been called a penny-pincher by former staffers, had ranked 8th in Forbes's list of highest-paid celebrities in the world released earlier this year, after pulling in 90 million dollars.