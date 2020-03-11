Now that most smartphone manufacturers have unveiled their new hardware for 2020, Huawei is the next major brand that is gearing up for a big announcement about two weeks from now. Even with the absence of Google Mobile Services due to the active trade ban, its flagship-tier handsets generally stir excitement before their unveiling. However, those who prefer something more affordable can go for the P40 Lite, which is already available in some markets.

Even with the missing support from Google, Huawei's offerings still manage to sell rather well in its home country. The Chinese government actively blocks access to the aforementioned services anyway, so it does not matter to consumers there. However, it is a different story for international markets. Still, there are unofficial workarounds for those who want to restore full functionality.

The Huawei P40 Lite or Nova 7i in some territories is a small preview of some elements that might make its way to the P40 or P40 Pro. Meanwhile, the specifications are intended to match the price, but should be capable enough for most users. Out of the box, the unit sports a design and form factor normally found on mid-range models.

We're excited to bring you the next chapter of #VisionaryPhotography at our upcoming online launch â€“ stay tuned and weâ€™ll see you on March 26th! #HUAWEIP40 pic.twitter.com/vSsR3K7mCP — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 10, 2020

However, a review form GSMArena points out that the rear is made of durable plastic instead. The same goes for the frame which flaunts a metallic finish but is apparently not. The device features a quad-camera configuration housed a module with a noticeable bump. A LED flash unit can be spied just below it. This includes a 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Meanwhile, the 16-megapixel secondary camera can be found within a hole-punch cutout on the upper-left corner of the 6.4-inch IPS LCD display. The handset uses a HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset with 6 GB of RAM and a 128 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 with the company's EMUI 10 overlay.

Its fingerprint sensor is integrated with the power button on the right side with the volume rocker just above it. The Huawei P40 Lite is powered by a 4,200 mAh lithium-ion battery that supports 40W fast charging technology. It will retail for about $249 and should be available right now.