As the smartphone industry prepares to showcase the best and innovative products at the Mobile World Congress 2020 next month, there is also an upsurge of notable leaks that precede the event. Some of it deals with handsets that are slated to come out much later in the year, while others are purportedly about devices that are due to debut at the tech expo in Barcelona, Spain. Earlier this week, sources shared updates related to the P40 and P40 Pro from Huawei. Now, the latest one to pop up, focuses on the latter's cameras and construction.

Some of the renders previously distributed on social media show a notch-free display without a punch-hole camera cutout. It was implying that the P40 Pro might be using the rumoured Mosaic technology with an under-screen camera module. In fact, a reliable industry insider posted a message recently that talks about innovative technology and its integration with more smartphones in 2020.

However, it looks like the new images posted by Evan "EvLeaks" Blass could be the definitive final retail design of the P40 Pro. While most flagship-tier smartphones are regularly equipped with metal and glass, the source claims Huawei will use a combination of glass, metal, and ceramic on the handset. The blend of these premium materials have been tried and tested before with stunning results. Notable brands that have featured it include Xiaomi, Samsung, Essential, and LG.

As for the photography department, The Verge highlights the massive camera bump positioned on the upper-left corner of its ceramic back casing. There is a total of five lenses as indicated by the new renders which will be powered by Leica's imaging technology. Looking at the front display panel reveals a dual-sensor front-facing camera module within a pill-shaped cutout on the top-left corner of the curved-glass screen.

The device will be likely powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset with a substantial RAM size as well. It should still run on Android but will have no access to Google Mobile Service due to the ongoing trade ban sanctions from the US. Additional leaked information claims that only the P40 Pro Premium Edition variants will sport ceramic elements, while the base version will use glass instead.