Huawei is a Chinese consumer electronics brand with flagship handsets that are recognized for its outstanding imaging capabilities. Moreover, its in-house developed processors are reportedly capable of matching the performance of Qualcomm's latest chipsets. Shortly after releasing the Mate 30 series in late 2019, the company confirmed the development of the P40 Pro and P40. Several leaks have already hinted about a few of its technical capabilities, but a new one might have revealed the final retail design.

With rising popularity even in the western market, Huawei was dealt a major blow when the U.S. government implemented a trade ban after being deemed a risk to national security. While most of its older models are still supported by Google Mobile Services and its regular updates, the newer ones are no longer included. Nevertheless, the units still run on Android minus access to popular Google apps.

Now that the 2020 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain is just barely a month away, the smartphone industry is excited to see how Huawei will compete against its rivals. By now, consumers might have a rough idea of what the Galaxy S20 series might look like. Now, a new set of leaks might be a preview of the design aesthetics for the production version of the P40 Pro and P40.

Huawei P40



three lenses:

main camera, ultra-wide camera and telephoto



no 3.5mm headphone socket

It was speculated that the premium variant will no longer feature a notch or hole-punch for the front-facing camera. One of the rumoured images posted on social media shows the glass panels of the three smartphones.

The one for the P40 Pro evidently does not have a cutout of any kind to house the forward-facing sensor. This teases the possibility that it might be one of the first flagship handsets to use an under-screen camera system (also referred to as Mosaic technology by an insider).

Meanwhile, the alleged renders of the P40 shared by GSMArena show a pill-shaped cutout housing a dual-camera module on the screen. Moreover, the main camera bump on the back houses an array of three lenses with an LED flash module.

Akin to its predecessors, Huawei will most likely take advantage of its partnership with Leica to arm the P40 Pro and P40 with remarkable photography features. Analysts believe that more details will probably surface in the weeks leading to MWC 2020.