Consumers who are holding off from their next big smartphone purchase now have a huge lineup available this month. Even though the Mobile World Congress (MWC) was cancelled, manufacturers went online to reveal what was originally intended for the expo. So far, analysts report that most people are still waiting for more announcements such as one from Huawei. The P40 series is slated to debut on Thursday, but it appears that leaks have given the public a preview of what to expect.

Its predecessor, the P30 Pro and P30, launched around the same time in 2019. It was lauded for its impressive camera performance and high-end specifications. Now, the annual hardware refresh is just around the corner and the market is eager to see what it brings to the table this time. According to Android Authority, industry insiders leaked several key details about the upcoming flagship models.

Samsung took no chances in the smartphone imaging space when it introduced the Galaxy S20 series last month. Among the three variants, the Ultra boasts a range-topping 108-megapixel with a 10X hybrid zoom system. Owners can purportedly push this up to 100 times as indicated by the presentation during the company's Unpacked event.

Meanwhile, documents obtained from Huawei show a quad-camera configuration with Leica Ultra Vision on board. The Pro version comes with a 50-megapixel, 40-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 3D ToF sensor. It was not specified which one is the telephoto unit while another will purportedly support 50x SuperSensing Zoom as well as stabilisation.

As for the secondary camera, it is listed as 32 megapixels in addition to a depth sensor. The manufacturer is supposedly teasing something called Huawei XD Fusion Engine for image enhancement. The base model, on the other hand, will have a 50-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. Zoom is limited to 30x while the front-facing camera should be the same, albeit without a depth sensor.

When it comes to the screen size, the P40 Pro will have 6.58 inches, while the P40 sits at 6.1 inches. Battery capacity is likewise rated at 4.200 mAh and 3,800 mAh, respectively. Both will support 40W fast charging technology. The Huawei P40 series will be using a 5G-ready HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset. Until the company officially launches these handsets, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.