The Huawei P60 series, the company's supposed upcoming flagship, is reportedly already in the works. Despite the company not making any confirmation about the gadget, interesting leaks continue to trickle in. Here's what we know so far about the smartphone.

Huawei P60 leak reveals series code name

One of the latest Huawei P60 series leaks is about its code name, Huaweicentral.com reported. According to Weibo tipsters, the upcoming flagship series has been assigned the code name, Mona Lisa. While it may sound a bit unusual, Huawei has been known to assign interesting code names to past flagships.

Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci created the half-length portrait known as Mona Lisa. It has been called "the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, and the most parodied work of art in the world" and is regarded as an archetypal masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance.

Huawei P60 specs and feature rumors

Huawei has not made any official announcements about the P60 series but there are a number of speculations and rumors about its specs and features. For instance, there are reports saying that the Huawei P60 will likely be powered by a new flagship Qualcomm processor called the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset.

However, the reports also say that Huawei P60 will only support 4G. If this is true, then it will put the P60 at a disadvantage when compared to other brands' flagship phones, which already support 5G connectivity.

What it may lack in the connectivity department, might be offset by rumored improvements in the camera section. "Huawei P60 may rewrite the rules of photography powered by the new XMAGE imaging technology," the publication noted.

The upcoming smartphone flagship might also arrive with an upgraded operating system. Reports suggest that the Huawei P60 might be the first phone to feature HarmonyOS 3.1.