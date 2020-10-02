Hugh Jackman went "all in" for a new advertisement for Australian boot maker R.M. Williams.

Hugh Jackman, who was appointed as the brand's first-ever ambassador in March last year, went stark naked save for a pair of R.M. Williams boots to prove his commitment to the contract requiring him to not wear anything else. The new advertisement was released by the Australian footwear and clothing brand on Thursday.

In the advertisement, the "X-Men" star is seen visiting an R.M. Williams' senior executive's office completely nude to tell him that he loves the footwear so much he exclusively wears it everywhere he goes. The video starts with the brand's executive saying: "Firstly, let me say, Hugh, that we are delighted that you love R.M. Williams boots."

Meanwhile, the camera pans out to show a naked Jackman sitting across from the executive on a blue velvet chair with his feet up on the desk, who declares: "I'm actually, like, in love. They're great. They're amazing."

The 51-year-old then continues praising his black leather Chelsea boots and pointing its many qualities to an uncomfortable-looking executive, who attempts to explain that the contract under which the actor can only wear R.M. Williams boots excludes his clothing.

However, the actor reiterates: "My word is my bond. When I say I'm in. I am all in, you know? And, honestly, it's me who should be paying you."

"Look at this! It's one beautiful piece of leather. Beautiful stitching. And they're comfortable. The balls of my feet just feel like they've died and were widely mourned and just went to ball heaven if you know what I mean," Jackman says to the uneasy employee.

The 90-second clip ends with the executive asking Jackman to take the chair with him after the actor rubbed his bare behind on it saying: "What is this? You should sit in this! Everything at R.M. Williams is just so comfortable."

The ad has been produced by Hugh's friend and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds's new studio "Maximum Effort." R.M. Williams chief marketing officer Mat Hayward said that the unique ad is an attempt to bring some levity amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling Adweek: "2020 has been an uncomfortable year."