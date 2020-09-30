Deborra-Lee Furness sat down for an interview with Anh Do on Tuesday to talk about her marriage with Hollywood star Hugh Jackman. She gracefully cleared up rumours which claim that her husband is gay.

The 64-year-old "Shame" star shared that she sees "all these magazines and they're so mean-spirited." She hopes people do not buy these magazines and realise that "it's all made up." Furness jokingly said that Jackman has been "gay" for so many years. She even called herself "gay" (alluding to her role in the 1988 film "Shame") and remembered people being "shocked" when she got married.

"It's just wrong. It's like someone saying to Elton John, 'Oh, he's straight.' I'm sure he'd be p****d! And so what! What are we discussing here... Is he a vegetarian... Is he gay?" Furness told Do on his "Brush with Fame" show.

This is not the first time the actress and producer addressed speculations about Jackman being gay. She told the press in previous interviews that she pays "no heed" to the rumours. She called it "kind of tragic that these people have nothing better to do than to gossip about people they don't know."

The "Wolverine" star has been plagued with gay whispers. In a 2013 interview, the 51-year old said he blames the internet. Talking about its effect on his wife, Jackman admitted that it bugs her.

He addressed the rumours again in 2018 in an interview on US radio. He thinks the gay speculations started because of his appearance in the broadway show "The Boy From Oz."

"I was literally just locking lips... I started to laugh so hard. So I stay kissing him, because I thought, 'I'm just going to laugh. I'm going to stay here until it subsides,' and it never subsided and the whole audience could see my body shaking, so they started," Jackman recalled of his on-stage kiss with a co-star.

Despite the gay rumours, Furness could not be happier with Jackman whom she met on the set of the Australian TV show "Correlli." She calls him her "soulmate." They have been married for 24 years and share two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.