Workers found human bones on an estate on Riven Rock Road just yards away from where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live.

According to a report from The Sun, the workers found the remains of a small adult while doing landscaping work in the area last week. They had to stop and inform the authorities of their discovery.

A forensic anthropologist has since been called to determine the age of the incomplete skeleton found between two and three feet deep. But it is said the human bones could belong to a Native American who lived in the area some centuries back, possibly someone who belonged to the Chumash tribe who lived in the region around 700AD.

"Work stopped right away on the property and the cops were called in," a source told the publication adding that the discovery "is quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito."

The remains may have been found near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11 mansion, but the discovery has nothing to do with them, as confirmed by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. But if the human bones were not old, then the authorities would have to start an investigation as she said, "We will have to get out our magnifying glasses."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into the exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles, California last year after they stepped down as senior royals. After they left the U.K., they briefly stayed in Canada and then lived in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills Mansion before they bought their current home. They are neighbors with some well-known Hollywood celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Ellen DeGeneres.

The couple has made nine calls to the police since they moved to their Montecito mansion. In July 2020 alone they made four calls to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, three for alarm activations, and the other one labelled as a phone request. They also called twice over an alleged trespasser. Prince Harry and Meghan Marke told Winfrey in March that they fear for their safety since they no longer have their security detail provided by the palace.