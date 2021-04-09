The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has responded to nine calls from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the couple and their son Archie moved to their Montecito mansion last year.

Data obtained by the PA news agency under the Freedom of Information law listed the calls as phone requests, alarm activations, and property crimes. There were four calls made in the early hours of the morning of July 2020. One is listed as a phone request and the others as "alarm activations."

A call from August is listed as "(Miscellaneous) Priority (Incident)" and there was also another alarm in November. Then on Christmas Eve at 4:13 p.m. the police went to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion over calls about an alleged trespasser.

Then on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, at 2:54 p.m., officers returned to the couple's home for a call listed as "Property Crimes." It was reportedly during this time that 37-year-old Nickolas Brooks was charged with misdemeanour trespassing but he was later released.

The most recent police call the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made was on Feb. 16 this year at 2:21 a.m. It was for an alarm activation. A spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office declined to provide further details about these nine calls and representatives for the royal couple have also declined to comment.

According to 7News, the data was released after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed fears over their security during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. They lost their security detail when they temporarily stayed in Canada after they announced their intent to step back as senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that it was "a shock" to him when the palace ordered the removal of his security team. After all, he "inherited the risk" because of his royal title. He said he was informed on such "short notice" and "by this point, courtesy of the Daily Mail, the world knew our exact location." It was for this reason that he decided to move his family to America.

Meghan Markle on her end told Winfrey that she sent letters to her husband's family pleading them not to take away his personal protection officers because he was facing death threats. She revealed that like Prince Harry, Archie was also denied security.