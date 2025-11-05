Anthony Williams, accused of stabbing 10 people on a train in Cambridgeshire, is now being connected to several knife incidents across England. The British Transport Police (BTP) revealed that the Huntingdon train stabbing may have been part of a violent spree that started in Peterborough and ended in London. The attacks happened between 31 October and 1 November 2025, before his arrest at Huntingdon station.

Officers said they are investigating how Williams managed to move freely across multiple locations before the deadly train rampage. Police confirmed that the Huntingdon train stabber is facing multiple attempted murder charges as new evidence links him to other violent knife encounters within 24 hours.

BTP investigators said that Williams may have been involved in three knife attacks before the Huntingdon train stabbing, as per BBC News. These included assaults in Peterborough and London, occurring only hours apart.

Stabbing on Henry Penn Walk

The first took place on 31 October, when a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough city centre. Police said the boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers searched the area, but the attacker escaped. A BTP spokesperson later confirmed the case had been linked to the train attack, saying the incidents formed part of a wider investigation into Williams' movements.

Knife Attack at a Barber Shop

A second set of incidents happened at a barber shop in Fletton, Peterborough, between 31 October and 1 November. A man entered the shop twice holding a knife. Officers arrived shortly after both reports, but the suspect had already left. Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said more police have been deployed across the railway network to reassure staff and passengers.

Stabbing at Pontoon Dock

Another attack took place in the early hours of 1 November at Pontoon Dock station in east London. A 17-year-old victim was stabbed in the face, and CCTV later identified Williams as the suspect. He was later charged with an 11th count of attempted murder for that incident.

Anthony Williams' Latest Stabbing

By the evening of 1 November, Williams boarded the LNER train from Doncaster to London King's Cross. Witnesses said he suddenly launched a knife attack between Peterborough and Huntingdon.

The train made an emergency stop, where armed police arrested him. Ten passengers and a rail worker were injured. Seven victims were discharged, while three remained in the hospital. Rail worker Samir Zitouni was said to be critically injured but stable.

Who is Anthony Williams?

According to Financial Express, Anthony Williams is a 32-year-old man from Peterborough with no fixed address at the time of his arrest. He was detained at Huntingdon station and charged on 3 November 2025. Officials confirmed he was not under any counter-terrorism watch and that terrorism had been ruled out as a motive.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said Williams was not part of the Prevent programme and had not been under any active investigation. Authorities are also examining reports suggesting he had prior mental health issues.

Huntingdon Train Stabber Faces Multiple Charges

Williams now faces 11 counts of attempted murder — 10 for the Huntingdon train stabbing and one for the Pontoon Dock attack. He also faces charges for assaulting a police officer and for possession of a bladed article.

Victims named in court documents include Scott Bletcher, David Presland, Sachin Balakrishnan, and Samir Zitouni. Witnesses said Williams laughed during his arrest and made disturbing comments about 'the devil always winning'.

The Crown Prosecution Service stated it is reviewing CCTV footage and forensic evidence, calling the case 'devastating' for the public.

Where is Anthony Williams Now?

As of 5 November 2025, Williams remains in custody at a secure facility awaiting trial. He is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December 2025.

Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Simon Megicks said an internal review had been ordered into how earlier knife incidents were handled. He added that the force is working to identify any lessons from the events leading to the Huntingdon train stabbing.

Police continue to trace Williams' movements in the days before his arrest, aiming to understand how one man managed to carry out a string of violent attacks across two cities before being stopped.