A woman from Cambridgeshire who had moved to the Dominican Republic to start a new life went missing on Tuesday. The body of Lindsay de Feliz, author of the best-selling book "What About Your Saucepans," was discovered on Thursday. Her husband, Danilo Feliz, has been named as the primary suspect while his son from a previous partner has also been arrested.

Friends and family of the expat author had become worried when she went missing on December 10. A massive search was launched and her friends offered a large reward for any information regarding her whereabouts. Police had already detained Danilo for questioning before Thursday.

Late on December 12, the authorities found Lindsay's decapitated body in a shallow grave. It became evident that somebody had murdered Lindsay and had tried to get rid of her body. The body was wrapped in a black plastic bag. Similarly, her head was also in a black plastic bag which was sealed using tape. The two-feet deep grave in the woods was close to couple's home in Moncion island.

Apart from the 50-year-old Danilo, his 29 year-old-son from a previous partner, Dani Alberto Féliz Martínez has also been arrested. Another man in police custody is a 37-year-old local man, Aquilino Rosario Sánchez.

Dominican news site Hoy claimed that the three had orchestrated the murder. A post mortem report revealed that Lindsay had been strangled to death before her body was mutilated and disposed of.

The police can hold the men for 72-hours before the Public Prosecutor's Office accuses them of any crime.

Tired of the rat race in the United Kingdom, the Wolverhampton University-educated Brit decided to leave for a life of adventure. After leaving her lucrative career and her marriage, Lindsay travelled the world. She finally settled down in the Dominican Republic, on the island of Moncion, where she became a scuba instructor.

In her books, Lindsay narrated the changes she made to her life and the horrific ordeal of being shot during a burglary attempt. Friends and family turned to social media to pay their respects after the news of her murder came to light.