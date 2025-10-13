A ferocious nor'easter is lashing the eastern seaboard of the United States, unleashing torrential rainfall, gale-force winds and dangerous coastal surges from the Carolinas up to New England.

With state emergencies declared, transportation disrupted, and flood warnings in place, meteorologists warn that the worst may yet lie ahead as the storm persists into the week.

The storm, which intensified over the weekend, has already caused significant disruption across several states, with forecasters warning that conditions could deteriorate further in the coming days.

State of Emergency Declared

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency as wind gusts reached up to 60 mph along the coast.

'Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore,' said Acting Governor Tahesha Way.

'In preparation for this storm, I am issuing a State of Emergency for all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution, authorising our state's emergency services personnel to activate as necessary. I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless necessary.'

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for parts of the Garden State through Monday evening, citing risks of beach erosion, rip currents and inundated roadways.

NJ Transit temporarily suspended or rerouted several lines on Monday following a regional power outage that disrupted service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and Newark City Subway.

The utility provider PSE&G reported localised outages across parts of New Jersey as crews worked to restore service amid storm-related disruptions.

Streets Submerged and Homes at Risk

In Ocean City, New Jersey, residents witnessed unusually high waves crashing into the boardwalk, prompting both awe and concern. 'I had to get video of that, 'cause you don't normally see that here,' said resident John Knauss. 'It's usually two or three feet, maybe in the summer.'

Despite the dramatic scenes, officials urged caution. Several streets were rendered impassable due to flooding, and emergency services warned residents to avoid travel unless necessary.

One homeowner, Chris Bell, noted that while his property sits on higher ground, he still moved his vehicle to avoid damage. '(The water has) come up as high as the steps since we had this house renovated about 10 years ago,' he said.

Delaware and North Carolina Hit by Extreme Tides

Further south, Delaware's coastal towns experienced extremely high tides on Sunday, with floodwaters overtaking streets and damaging infrastructure. In Bowers Beach, a camera operated by FOX Weather's Storm Tracker was knocked underwater during peak tide, illustrating the severity of the surge.

WHOA: One of FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker @hurricanetrack's cameras in Delaware is down for the count after extreme high tides and flooding knocked over the camera on Bowers Beach. pic.twitter.com/3regu4dvlO — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 12, 2025

In Buxton, North Carolina, drone footage captured water surrounding homes at risk of collapse due to coastal flooding and rough surf. Although no structures were reported to have fallen, the shoreline remains highly vulnerable. A coastal flood warning and high surf advisory were in effect for Hatteras Island through Monday morning.

Forecast: More Rain and Flooding Ahead?

Flickr/Sogrady

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the storm's trajectory, with forecasts suggesting that heavy rainfall and strong winds could persist through midweek. According to the FOX Forecast Centre, the combination of onshore winds, high surf, and astronomical tides is likely to cause moderate to major coastal flooding in several areas.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, issued a stark warning on Friday morning ahead of the approaching nor'easter.

'Moderate to Major coastal flood impacts are increasingly likely,' they wrote. 'Widespread roadway flooding and impassable roads, inundation of structures, and evacuations are possible Sunday-Monday.'

⚠️🌊 Here is our latest forecast for coastal flood impacts. MODERATE to MAJOR coastal flood impacts are increasingly likely. Widespread roadway flooding and impassable roads, inundation of structures, and evacuations are possible Sunday-Monday. #NJwx #DEwx pic.twitter.com/yZi0bWyznc — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) October 10, 2025

Infrastructure and Emergency Response

Local governments have mobilised emergency crews to manage flooding, clear debris, and assist residents in low-lying areas.

In New Jersey, sandbags and temporary flood barriers have been deployed in vulnerable zones. Meanwhile, transportation authorities are urging commuters to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for travel.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has not yet issued a national disaster declaration, but officials are assessing damage and coordinating with state agencies. Coastal erosion, power outages and waterlogged roads remain key concerns.

Climate Context and Long-Term Risks

While nor'easters are common in autumn and winter, the intensity of this storm has raised questions about climate-related shifts in weather patterns. Warmer ocean temperatures and rising sea levels may be contributing to more frequent and severe coastal storms, according to climate scientists.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has previously noted that coastal flooding events are increasing in frequency and severity due to climate change and urban development in flood-prone areas.

What Comes Next?

As the nor'easter continues its march up the coast, residents are advised to stay informed through local weather alerts and heed evacuation orders where applicable. With more rain forecast and tides remaining high, the risk of further flooding remains elevated.

Authorities are urging caution, preparation and patience as the region braces for what could be several more days of turbulent weather.