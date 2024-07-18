Many of us frequently dial customer representatives for support, but have we ever considered what happens on the other end of the line? The types of people customer service agents deal with can be pretty surprising. A recent viral TikTok clip highlighted this, featuring an American remote customer service representative handling an irate caller demanding to speak with someone "truly American."

"You Are Not American!"

In the video posted by TikTok user @a.girl.living.in, the representative is seen dealing with an angry customer who insists on speaking to an American, criticising the representative's accent and implying she is from another country. The customer exclaimed, "I need to speak to a proper American who speaks English!" and went on to call the representative "stupid" and "one step ahead of AI," referring to AI-powered customer service lines that lack human understanding. Despite the outbursts, the representative maintained her composure and offered to find another representative. At the same time, the customer continued to stereotype her as being outsourced from the Philippines, a standard hub for business process outsourcing (BPO) call centres.

Training and Composure

In a follow-up TikTok, the user explained that she initially hesitated to post the video but decided to do so after quitting her two-year job. She revealed that representatives are trained to keep composure during nine-hour shifts, even when faced with angry customers. Despite the outbursts, she stated, "I try not to cross the line," choosing to remain calm and let the caller vent until they eventually hang up.

The American Customer Service Experience

From a consumer perspective, dealing with customer service can be frustrating, often leading to verbal outbursts or negative feedback online. A 2023 National Customer Rage Survey found that 43% of consumers yelled or raised their voices when addressing their most significant issues with customer service, up from 35% in 2015. The pandemic has exacerbated this trend, causing disruptions in various industries and leading many Americans to perceive a decline in customer service quality. Factors such as labour shortages, increased reliance on technology, and lack of competition have contributed to this sentiment.

Rising Expectations

Amas Tenumah, an author on customer service, explained to NPR, "Today, we live in a society where expectations are rising by the brands. Just think about the commercials. They promise you the world...and then the objective reality hits. And you try to reach customer service. And you are met with a bot. You are met with wait times ... that's really where the chasm is. This gap between expectations and objective reality continues to get wider and wider."

Finding Remote Work-From-Home CSR Jobs

For those interested in remote work-from-home customer service jobs, numerous opportunities offer various benefits, including flexible schedules, reduced commuting costs, improved work-life balance, and personalised workspaces. Here are the top five companies recommended by FlexJobs for finding a CSR job:

1. LHH Recruitment Solutions (formerly Ajilon): This recruitment agency seeks customer service representatives to process orders and provide top-notch customer care. The job, paying £16.00 - £18.40 per hour, requires ensuring client satisfaction, answering inquiries, and processing orders.

2. Lincoln Financial Group: Serving the retirement industry, this role focuses on being the point of contact for retirement plan inquiries or concerns. Paying £15.55-£16.35 per hour, representatives act as subject matter experts and educate customers about their retirement plans, fostering a positive experience.

3. Randstad: As a global human resource consulting firm, Randstad offers a remote CSR job as a technical support representative, paying £13.60 - £14.00 per hour. The role involves technical troubleshooting, product selection, and warranty repair or replacement, supporting the firm's call centre and meeting client obligations.

4. UnitedHealthcare Group: This medical group's CSR job involves addressing and resolving customer service questions and concerns on the initial call, covering topics such as financial spending accounts, eligibility and claims, benefits, and correspondence. Representatives assist clients in choosing benefit plans, maximising health plan benefits, and selecting healthcare providers. The role pays £13.60 - £14.40 per hour.

5. Robert Half: In this position, the employee acts as an inbound specialist, offering top-notch client service to managers and associates. Responsibilities include:

Determining the type of questions asked.

Responding appropriately.

Gathering vital information from colleagues.

The role ensures quick and accurate responses to fundamental inquiries.