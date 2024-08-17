In the challenging economic landscape of today, many individuals are turning to side hustles to supplement their income and achieve financial goals. Lisa Ebsworth, a 43-year-old from the UK, is one such individual who has successfully leveraged side gigs to pay off her car and student loans in just one year. Now, she's setting her sights on becoming mortgage-free within the next two years. Ebsworth's journey highlights the potential of side hustles as a powerful tool for financial independence.

Why Side Hustles Are Becoming Essential

With the rising cost of living in the UK, more and more Britons are finding it difficult to save money or even make ends meet. According to a nationally representative study by Finder, as of 2024, at least 43% of British people have taken on a side gig to generate extra income. These side hustles are not just supplementary; for many, they are essential for financial stability and growth.

Ebsworth began her side hustle journey in March 2023, with a clear goal in mind: to eliminate her outstanding debts. "Having a goal for the money is essential because you need to see something for your efforts," she told Business Insider. Over time, these gigs have become an integral part of her life. "I feel like it's become just part of my life now. It's so ingrained in me," she added.

Top Side Hustles to Consider in 2024

1. Secret Shopping

One of the side gigs Ebsworth recommends is secret shopping. According to Indeed, secret shoppers act as field-based market researchers who assess service quality based on predetermined metrics. Ebsworth provides an example involving a pet food review: "You'll go into the supermarket, and you'll need to take some photographs of the shelves of the pet food and maybe count how many items are on the shelf, how many product lines, whether you think that it looks presentable, what you think might be missing, is the area tidy," she explained.

This type of work allows for flexible hours and can be a relatively easy way to earn extra cash while contributing to market research.

2. Surveys

Surveys are another side gig that Ebsworth has found to be effective, albeit time-consuming. She notes that while surveys offer flexibility and can be completed from home, they alone would not have allowed her to pay off her debts within a year. "The perfect time for me to do surveys is at night," she said, acknowledging that while surveys are a good starting point, they may not be sufficient for those looking to make substantial financial gains quickly.

However, surveys have still played a significant role in her income. Ebsworth has earned over £2,000 from survey work, including referral bonuses. She recommends platforms like Prolific, Survey Pop, and AttaPoll for those interested in getting started with survey-based side gigs.

3. TikTok

With over 50,000 followers on TikTok, Ebsworth has also tapped into the power of social media as a lucrative side hustle. Through her @sidehustlesister account, she has not only built a following but also monetised her content through TikTok's rewards system. "Being on TikTok and having a good following has opened up a number of doors," she said. "I can make money on the Creator Rewards Program just by creating content. And I've made well over £1,000 doing that."

Ebsworth encourages others to consider TikTok as a side hustle, particularly if they have the confidence to create engaging content. "If you've got a bit of confidence, and you're just happy to sit and eat your breakfast and talk to the camera, or put your makeup on and talk to the camera, or take your dog for a walk and talk to camera, then I honestly would recommend that anyone did it for the doors that it opens," she added.

The Rise of Side Gigs in the UK

The trend of taking on side gigs is growing rapidly in the UK. With 43% of Britons now engaged in some form of side hustle, the financial landscape is shifting. Approximately 49% of men and 37% of women are currently earning extra income through side gigs. On average, Britons make £207 a week from side hustles, equating to almost £900 a month or £10,800 annually.

This additional income is proving crucial for many, particularly in light of the ongoing cost of living crisis. For some, like Ebsworth, side hustles have become more than just a way to make ends meet—they have become a pathway to financial freedom.