Ashley Tyrner, the founder and CEO of FarmboxRx, has built a thriving multimillion-dollar company that delivers healthy food boxes to millions across America. Her journey from humble beginnings to industry stardom is a testament to resilience, resourcefulness, and a relentless pursuit of her goals. Like many successful entrepreneurs, Tyrner's path to success was paved with side hustles that eventually served as stepping stones to the company she leads today.

Early Hustles: From Beanie Babies to Ice Cream Vans

Tyrner's entrepreneurial journey began in an unlikely place—working at an airport in Arizona. It was there that she launched her first side hustle, flipping rare Beanie Babies. "I would buy all of the cool Beanie Babies, wait for their value to increase, and then sell them for a profit," Tyrner told Entrepreneur. This initial venture proved to be more than just a small-time gig; it was the beginning of a career driven by her knack for identifying opportunities.

While pregnant and living on food stamps and Medicaid, Tyrner didn't shy away from taking on another side project. She and her sister purchased a hot pink ice cream van and toured nearby towns selling ice cream. "I learned a lot about myself in those years," Tyrner said. "More than anything, I learned that I can be incredibly resourceful and use whatever I can to relentlessly pursue my goals."

This resourcefulness eventually brought enough cash for Tyrner to relocate to New York with her child. In New York, Tyrner continued her knack for flipping by purchasing popular Christmas toys from various retailers and reselling them on platforms like Craigslist and eBay, where she could capitalise on the demand and earn a solid profit.

Turning a Passion Into a Purpose

Driven by her personal experiences with food insecurity as a single mother on food stamps, Tyrner felt a strong pull to make a difference. In 2014, she founded FarmboxRx, a company dedicated to improving access to nutritious foods. FarmboxRx offers customised nutrition programs, health literacy materials, and boxes of wholesome food to health plan members, with the goal of improving health outcomes for underserved populations.

"I knew firsthand what it was like to struggle to put healthy food on the table," Tyrner explained. "I wanted to create a company that could make a real difference in people's lives by providing them with the nutritious food they deserve."

Overcoming Obstacles: Dealing With Sexist Rejections

However, the road to establishing FarmboxRx was far from easy. Tyrner faced multiple rejections from venture capitalists due to her unconventional background. "One VC asked me if I could tell him how much money was in the business bank account because women, in general, are not really good at managing money," Tyrner recalled. Feeling defeated, she made a pivotal decision while eating a Chipotle burrito at an airport: "You know what, I don't know how, but we aren't going to raise VC money. We are just going to figure this out."

In 2015, Tyrner shifted her focus to creating a self-sustaining business model that would allow her to remain independent and develop new skills. "When we first began shipping food in 2014, we were putting fresh produce, local eggs, and glass dairy bottles in boxes for FedEx to pick up," Tyrner said. "We were delivering scrambled eggs and compost. It took two solid years of trial and error with some scrappy R&D to get to our packaging today. I never imagined I'd be doing cold chain package engineering in my career, but it's one of my proudest achievements and difficult business hurdles."

Finding Support and Scaling the Business

In 2019, Tyrner discovered a game-changing opportunity when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that produce could be sold to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid recipients. This revelation opened the door to scaling FarmboxRx, but she needed a health plan to get started. Enter Sonya Maddox, the head of product at Vibra Health, who was willing to give Tyrner a chance. "She said, 'I remember what it's like to be like you because I'm a Black woman from the South, and climbing the corporate ladder in healthcare was not easy,'" Tyrner recalled.

With Maddox's support, FarmboxRx was able to meet the demand and scale rapidly. Today, the company works with over 89 health plans, including some of the largest in the country. To date, FarmboxRx has shipped over 14 million pounds of fresh produce, providing nutritious food to 2.7 million individuals in all 50 states. In the last year alone, the company has seen a staggering 4,748 per cent growth in sales, bringing in around $35 million.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Reflecting on her journey, Tyrner offers sage advice for those looking to build successful businesses: "Make sure you have true advisors, people who aren't scared to challenge you and have a different opinion than you." She emphasises the importance of surrounding yourself with people who will push you to innovate and grow. "The yes-man often substitutes honesty for what you want to hear, which stifles innovation and growth."