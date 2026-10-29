US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is facing allegations that it misled Cuban, Peruvian and Venezuelan women about their destination before deporting them to the Central African Republic, where they reportedly faced uncertainty over their legal status, access to assistance and future prospects. The women said they were told they were travelling to Miami, only to find themselves being taken to Africa.

The allegations come amid growing scrutiny of the Trump administration's use of third-country deportations. Cuban nationals have been sent to the Central African Republic, where deportees have described being unable to leave their accommodation freely and struggling to establish their legal status.

10 Women Describe Alleged Abuse During ICE Deportation

According to a report shared on X, 10 women were deported: eight Cubans, one Peruvian and one Venezuelan. They reportedly travelled first to Louisiana, then to Senegal, Mali and Uganda, before arriving at their final destination in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.

One woman from the group described the removal as an abduction, saying, 'This is a kidnapping'. Another said the officers had misrepresented their destination by tricking them that they were heading to Miami, also dubbed Northern Cuba due to its massive Cuban immigrant population.

'Tricked us saying we were going to Miami—ended up in Africa,' another woman said.

ICE deports 10 Cuban refugees—to African country they've never been to.



"This is a kidnapping," woman said.

"Tricked us saying we were going to Miami—ended up in Africa.



Hands & feet shackled entire 25 hour flight.



"They hit me, pulled my hair, threw me against plane windows,"… pic.twitter.com/sW42k1Kvoe — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 28, 2026

The women also alleged that their hands and feet remained shackled during a 25-hour flight. One claimed, 'They hit me, pulled my hair, threw me against plane windows', while another described being forced down among male passengers.

The women's accounts also described marks and bruises on the women's arms and swollen feet that made walking difficult after the journey. They further alleged that ICE agents confiscated or destroyed their passports and phones, leaving them without identification or a reliable way to contact relatives.

These specific allegations of deception and physical abuse have not been independently verified for this article.

Thomas Kennedy Raises Concerns Over Deported Cubans

Thomas Kennedy, an immigrant-rights advocate and policy consultant with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, has raised concerns about US deportations to Africa. The Florida Policy Institute identifies Kennedy as a PhD student in the Global Sociocultural Studies programme at Florida International University, with academic qualifications in education and migration studies.

In posts on X, Kennedy discussed the experiences of Cuban deportees and criticised the US government's handling of their cases.

According to him, some deportees were suffering from malaria and remained uncertain about their future. Individual diagnoses and treatment arrangements, however, require confirmation from identifiable sources before they can be presented as established facts.

Kennedy also criticised Florida Republican representatives María Elvira Salazar, Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, arguing that they had not done enough to assist those affected.

Cuban men and women who have been deported to the Central African Republic spoke today at a press conference we organized. They were dumped there by the U.S. government like cattle, with zero support, and have been left forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Ys6QK8ASlA — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) October 28, 2026

Some are suffering from Malaria, and have no idea what is going to happen moving forward. Nothing from Maria Elvira Salazar, Mario Diaz Balart, and Carlos Gimenez in terms of helping these folks. — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) October 28, 2026

At least 69 Cuban nationals—64 men and five women—were deported to Bangui in the broader deportation operation. The group formed part of a larger removal flight carrying people of several nationalities.

The circumstances of each person's removal, including their immigration status and any arrangements made with Central African Republic authorities, remain important questions.

Trump Administration Faces Questions Over Immigration Policy

The deportations have drawn attention to the Trump administration's approach to immigration enforcement. Although such deportations can be lawful, they raise questions about due process, access to legal assistance and the risks people may face in countries where they have no established ties.

CBS News reported that its investigation had identified cases in which deportees were sent to countries where US immigration judges had previously found they could face persecution or torture.

Separately, the administration has faced criticism over its decision to grant US visas to Flávio Bolsonaro and his family amid a money-laundering probe involving the defeated Brazilian presidential candidate. Bolsonaro arrived in Miami on 28 October 2026 after travelling through Argentina and Ecuador.

His arrival followed a Brazilian Supreme Court order requiring him to surrender his passports in connection with an investigation involving suspected money laundering. He denies wrongdoing, and the investigation does not establish guilt.

The decision prompted criticism online from people questioning the apparent contrast between strict deportation policies and the admission of a foreign politician facing an investigation. One reaction read, 'I thought Republicans wanted to deport criminals not import them?'

The two cases involve different legal circumstances, and an investigation is not proof of criminal conduct. Nevertheless, the deportations and the Bolsonaro case have fuelled debate about the Trump administration's immigration priorities and the consistency of its approach.