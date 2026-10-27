A fifth-grade field trip in eastern Iowa ended in profound heartbreak when 24-year-old elementary school teacher Hannah Jorgensen lost her life attempting to rescue a 10-year-old pupil who plunged into a fast-flowing reservoir.

The tragic incident unfolded on 22 September 2026 at the MacBride Nature Recreation Area, where Jorgensen was guiding 14 students from Borlaug Elementary School on a woodland hike along the Coralville Reservoir, situated just south of the Lake MacBride Spillway.

During an afternoon lunch break, 10-year-old Ahmed Osman stepped into water cascading down the rock face, lost his footing on the slippery stones, and was swept into the deep reservoir pool below.

Without hesitation, Jorgensen placed her mobile phone onto the shoreline, instructed her terrified students to dial 911, and dived into the turbulent current to save the drowning child.

Despite the valiant intervention of a nearby bystander who entered the water to assist, both the dedicated educator and the young student perished.

Fresh investigative details released by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on 23 October have shed light on the harrowing minutes during which traumatised children summoned emergency services whilst their teacher fought in vain against the current.

How the Iowa Field Trip Turned Into a Tragedy

According to the sheriff's office, Jorgensen was leading 14 students on a woodland hike before the group stopped for lunch near the Coralville Reservoir, south of the Lake MacBride Spillway.

During the break, Ahmed stepped into water flowing down the spillway. He slipped on the rocks and fell into the reservoir, investigators said.

Jorgensen immediately entered the water to rescue him. She left her phone on the shore and instructed her students to call 911, according to the sheriff's account.

'Once in the water, she directed her students to call 911,' the sheriff's office said. One student used Jorgensen's phone to contact emergency services, while other children alerted a bystander on the opposite side of the spillway.

The bystander also entered the water in an attempt to rescue the pair. He was unable to save either victim but returned safely to shore. He remained with the children until emergency responders arrived, and school staff subsequently took the students back to school.

The sheriff's office's account was reported by PEOPLE on 26 October. It also said investigators interviewed the 13 student witnesses and the bystander as part of the inquiry.

The incident has drawn attention to the circumstances in which the children had to seek emergency assistance. However, the available official information does not establish further details about the students' individual experiences.

Recovery Efforts and School Community Mourn Victims

The sheriff's office received a report of people in the water at 12.10pm local time on 22 September. Responders recovered Jorgensen at 12.43pm, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Search teams continued looking for Ahmed into the following day. His body was recovered from the Coralville Reservoir at 1.24pm on Wednesday, 23 September, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remained ongoing following the release of further details in October. Authorities have not announced a completion date or provided additional findings in the official statements reviewed for this article.

Ahmed's father, Mohamed Osman, spoke to The New York Times after his son's death. 'We didn't believe he would leave us this soon,' he said, expressing the family's grief over losing the 10-year-old.

The Iowa City Community School District also mourned the two victims. In a statement published on 23 September, it described Jorgensen and Ahmed as 'deeply valued members of our school district community.'

The district said their deaths would be felt beyond Borlaug Elementary, where both teacher and pupil were members of the school community. It extended its condolences to their families, friends, classmates and colleagues.

The school district also confirmed that additional support was available to students and staff following the tragedy. Its statement acknowledged the wider impact of the deaths on the Borlaug community and the district.

The sheriff's office has asked for patience as investigators continue gathering information. The deaths of Jorgensen and Ahmed have left their families and school community grieving, while the official inquiry into the incident continues.

School leaders affirmed that Jorgensen's selfless instinct to protect her student represented the ultimate expression of professional devotion.