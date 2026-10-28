Vladimir Putin has become the subject of online jokes after a photograph of him greeting Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo in Moscow highlighted the difference in their heights. Images shared during the Russian leader's meetings with his African counterpart prompted memes portraying Putin as considerably shorter than his guest.

The encounter took place on 27 October 2026, during the eighth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in the Russian capital. Putin stands 5ft 7in, while Chapo is 6ft 5in, a reported 10-inch difference.

How Social Media Reacted

The images prompted jokes about Putin's stature, with edited versions of the photograph circulating online. One meme portrayed Chapo as Gandalf, the wizard from The Lord of the Rings, while depicting Putin as a barefoot hobbit.

Chapo shared other images showing the height difference. One meme featuring a smaller version of Putin asked: 'Why did you enlarge Putin in your photo?' Another commenter wrote: 'Putin must feel very insecure, looking up.'

Chapo did not directly address the jokes in his public statement about the visit. In a post on X, written in Portuguese, he said he was in Moscow at Putin's invitation to attend the third Russia–Africa Summit.

He added that the visit reflected the importance Mozambique attached to dialogue, cooperation and strengthening relations with Russia and other African countries.

What the Two Leaders Discussed

The meeting also had a diplomatic purpose. Putin and Chapo met on the sidelines of the eighth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, held in Moscow on 27 October.

Putin welcomed Chapo's participation in the Russia–Africa Summit and referred to their earlier engagement at the gas forum. He also recalled Mozambique's participation in previous Russia–Africa gatherings, saying they had helped establish a foundation for relations between Russia and African countries.

The Russian president described cooperation between the two countries at the United Nations as constructive. The meeting therefore covered diplomatic and energy-related issues beyond the photograph that attracted attention online.

Caros compatriotas,



Estamos em Moscovo, a convite do Presidente da Federação da Rússia, Vladimir Putin, para participar na 3.ª Cimeira Rússia–África. Esta presença reflecte a importância que atribuímos ao diálogo, à cooperação e ao fortalecimento das relações entre Moçambique, a… pic.twitter.com/UhnM5IdmjI — Presidente Daniel Chapo (@daniel_chapo24) October 27, 2026

A Leader With a Contested Start

Chapo became Mozambique's president on 15 January 2025, following a disputed election held in October 2024. The EU Election Observation Mission documented serious shortcomings in the electoral process, while the ruling Frelimo party denied allegations of electoral fraud.

The election triggered months of protests and a security crackdown. Amnesty International reported that more than 300 people had been killed during the post-election unrest, citing tallies compiled by monitoring groups. According to those tallies, the vast majority of those deaths were attributed to security forces.

The election controversy remains important context for Chapo's presidency, although it is separate from the social-media reaction to his meeting with Putin.

The Russia–Africa Summit provides Moscow with a platform to strengthen relations with African governments as its war in Ukraine continues to strain ties with Western countries. The meeting with Chapo reflected those diplomatic efforts, even as photographs from the encounter drew attention for a different reason.

For Putin, the images became another occasion for online commentary about his height. For Chapo, the visit brought attention to his diplomatic engagement with Russia, alongside the continuing political challenges facing his government at home.