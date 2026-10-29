Donald Trump is facing criticism after his administration approved US visas for defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and his family, who arrived in Miami on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, despite a Brazilian Supreme Court order requiring him to surrender his Brazilian passports amid a criminal investigation.

The decision prompted questions about the Republican administration's immigration policies, with critics highlighting the apparent contrast between its tough immigration enforcement rhetoric and its willingness to admit a foreign politician under investigation in his home country.

Flávio Bolsonaro's Miami Arrival Sparks 'Where Is ICE?' Backlash

Bolsonaro, 45, travelled with his wife and two daughters after losing Brazil's presidential run-off election to incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday, 25 October. Argentine immigration authorities confirmed that the family entered Argentina on Tuesday before boarding a private flight to Guayaquil, Ecuador, and then travelling on to Florida.

Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and his family have landed in Miami after fleeing his country.



This comes a day after they were granted United States visas by the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/oB91ejWab5 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2026

A senior US State Department official confirmed that visas would be issued to Bolsonaro and his family. Their arrival drew criticism from social media users who questioned why the administration appeared willing to welcome a politician facing a criminal investigation while maintaining a hard line on immigration enforcement.

'Where is ICE?! Get this criminal illegal immigrant out of America!' one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another questioned the administration's approach, writing, 'I thought Republicans wanted to deport criminals, not import them?'

A third post asked, 'MAGA, explain how granting a criminal immigrant asylum is America First?'

Where is ICE?!



Get this criminal illegal immigrant out of America! — Austin Boblin (@aaboblin) October 28, 2026

I thought Republicans wanted to deport criminals not import them? — 🙂 (@thatchicagoguyy) October 28, 2026

However, reports confirmed that the family had been granted visas, not asylum. These are legally distinct immigration arrangements, and there is no confirmation that the family received asylum.

Why Flávio Bolsonaro Left Brazil Amid a Criminal Investigation

Bolsonaro left Brazil after failing to comply with a Supreme Court order requiring him to surrender his passports. The order also prohibited him from leaving the country and was issued in connection with a criminal investigation involving allegations of money laundering and suspected financial misconduct linked to businessman and lawyer Willer Tomaz. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order on 26 October. Bolsonaro was given 24 hours to surrender his Brazilian passports but failed to meet the deadline. Brazilian authorities subsequently cancelled his Brazilian passports and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his failure to comply with the court's orders.

Bolsonaro travelled through Argentina and Ecuador before arriving in Miami on Wednesday. His departure followed his election defeat and came despite the judicial restrictions imposed on him.

Before leaving, Bolsonaro publicly objected to the order and said he intended to defend himself. His subsequent departure prompted questions about whether he had left Brazil to avoid potential legal consequences.

Trump Defends Bolsonaro's Entry as Questions Mount

Trump said he approved of Bolsonaro's arrival in the United States, describing the family as 'fine people'. He also criticised Brazil's election, saying, 'The election was very strange, and I thought it was terrible'.

Speaking to reporters on 28 October, Trump maintained that he had not taken sides in the election, despite publicly criticising the result. He also said he knew both Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro, adding that he believed the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro had been treated unfairly.

His remarks followed confirmation from a senior US State Department official that visas would be issued to Flávio Bolsonaro and his family. The official did not publicly specify the type of visas involved.

The decision has raised questions about the administration's approach to immigration enforcement and its relationship with political allies abroad. However, admission to the United States does not establish whether Bolsonaro is guilty or innocent of the allegations under investigation in Brazil.

The controversy also comes as Bolsonaro's political future remains uncertain following his election defeat. His failure to comply with the Brazilian court's order has added another complication to the investigations.