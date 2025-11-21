The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has reported the loss of two weeks of surveillance footage from its Bridgeview Detention Center in Illinois, only a day after it was sued for alleged abuse of detainees.

ICE attributes the loss to a 'system crash,' but lawyers representing the plaintiffs and advocates argue that the agency, with its massive funding, has the resources to preserve important records. The footage, they say, could show critical evidence of mistreatment immediately preceding the lawsuit filed on 30 October 2025.

Lawyers also described the timing as 'suspicious' and warned of a potential government cover-up.

ICE Loses Footage Potentially Showing Abuse to 'System Crash'

The lawsuit alleges that detainees at Bridgeview were subjected to abusive treatment and poor living conditions, according to a report by The New Republic. Lawyers claim that the missing video footage from 16–30 October 2025 could provide direct evidence of these conditions.

One of the lawyers, Alec Solotorovsky, said during a court hearing that the data for that period was lost in a system crash, apparently on the day after the lawsuit was filed. He emphasised that the timing of the loss raises serious questions about cover-ups.

On whether there's another way to get the missing footage, the Department of Homeland Security has claimed that it is 'irretrievably destroyed'. Government attorneys suggested the agency lacks sufficient resources to preserve surveillance footage, saying detainees' lawyers could supply 'endless hard drives' if they want the information saved.

Critics argue this reasoning is unreasonable.

Supported by the Trump administration, ICE is receiving massive federal funding of approximately

£163 billion ($200 billion) allocated for immigration enforcement, with bonuses for personnel too. This is more than what the military receives.

Legal experts have noted that some of these funds should be directed to IT maintenance and proper data preservation, especially as more Americans seek transparency on where their 'detained' loved ones are.

Why a Government Cover-up is More Likely

Solotorovsky said the government's handling of the issue was not enough.

He said that when his team tried to work with ICE's IT specialist, they discovered limited knowledge of the system and no effective plan to recover the lost footage. 'The government specialist attorneys spoke to didn't really know anything beyond the basic specifications of the system. He wasn't able to answer any questions about preservation or attempts to recover the data', Solotorovsky remarked.

The timing of the said 'system crash', just one day after the lawsuit filing, has prompted lawyers to call the loss 'suspicious', suggesting it could be part of a deliberate effort to prevent evidence of abuse from emerging.

Advocacy groups have called on ICE to take immediate measures in protecting all remaining surveillance footage. They argue that transparency will assure loved ones that detainees' rights are protected and that abuses are properly investigated.

However, Solotorovsky warned that without access to these footages, it will be more difficult to hold ICE accountable for cases of mistreatment.

Lawyers of the plaintiffs are still exploring other avenues to recover the evidence, including forensic and witness testimony.