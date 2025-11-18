Tom Homan, the White House border czar, has warned that New York City will face increased immigration enforcement from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani takes office. The former New York City police officer told Fox News that federal agents are already on the ground and that he plans to increase their operations in the city.

He cautioned that ICE agents will actively pursue undocumented immigrants, even targeting public spaces throughout the city. Observers say Mr Homan's message is unmistakable: he is signalling a direct clash with Mr Mamdani, the incoming mayor who has vowed to strengthen sanctuary protections for immigrants.

Homan Slams New York's Sanctuary Policies - Warning They Put New Yorkers at Risk

As the new mayor gets ready to take office, President Trump's border czar warned that federal authority outweighs local rules — and New York City is about to feel the impact. He claimed the city's sanctuary policies turn NYC into a 'danger zone' for federal enforcement.

He singled out city leaders for blocking ICE access to Rikers Island, sharply criticising the policy as reckless and dangerous. According to him, cutting off federal agents from the jail does not just create administrative hurdles but also allows violent offenders to slip through the cracks and walk back into the community instead of being detained. Mr Homan further argued that these restrictions put both enforcement officers and New Yorkers at risk.

According to the New York Post, Mr Homan announced that he will be heading back to New York soon, and by then, the city should expect an even larger wave of immigration agents on the streets, as part of a government crackdown that has already made headlines.

'I plan on being in New York City in the near future,' he declared. 'We are gonna do operations in New York City - we are already there now, the teams are there now.'

Adding, 'But we will increase the enforcement presence in New York City. Again, because they are a sanctuary city and there are public safety threats hitting the streets every day.'

Upcoming Mayor Zhoran Mamdani Calls Homan's Move 'Intimidation'

Mr Mamdani responded, calling Mr Homan's comments a blatant attempt at intimidation designed to weaken the incoming administration before it even takes office. He emphasised that New York City would not be bullied by federal officials trying to sway local governance through threats or political pressure.

"We will not accept threats or interference from former federal officials," the NYC Mayor-elect said.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed his commitment to protect undocumented residents and reinforce the city's sanctuary framework. He made it clear that the city's rules would be guided by local leadership and community needs, and not dictated by outsiders with their own agendas.

Meanwhile, the unfolding conflict marks a significant moment in the ongoing battle between federal authority and local progressive leadership, putting NYC residents - and immigrants in particular - squarely in the middle of a political and legal tug-of-war.