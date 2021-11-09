DJ-ing at a royal wedding is a huge deal, even for a celebrity. So when Idris Elba was asked to play the DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception, he could not be more excited or under any more pressure.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor has worked as DJ for thousands of fans, including "Queen of Pop" Madonna. He even collaborated on a track with Sir Paul McCartney, and believed these events to be "high-pressure gigs." However, he still felt a lot of pressure when he was asked to play in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and other high-profile guests at the wedding reception of her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan at Frogmore House in May 2018.

In a recent conversation with the Daily Mail, the "Luther" star spilled the details about his experience in playing the "most stressful" event. He said, "This wasn't like my cousin's wedding. This [reception] wasn't at the community hall... This was a big, big deal."

In addition to being members of the British royal family, the bride and the groom were also close friends of Elba, which is why he wanted them to be happy on their special evening. He explained, "They're good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure."

Fortunately, to make his work easier, Meghan had already told him what to play at the event. He recalled, "Meghan had sent me a playlist, so I knew what she wanted already."

One of the songs that the "Suits" alum made sure to put on the list was Whitney Houston's 1987 hit "I Want to Dance with Somebody," to which she and Harry had their first dance. Elba's tracks were a big hit at the party which had attendees like George Clooney and Serena Williams among others.

A source had previously told People about the evening reception hosted by Prince Charles, "It was a huge dance party, everyone was letting loose and had a blast. Just a fun night and not stuffy at all."