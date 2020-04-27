Idris Elba contradicts reports that claimed he suggested an actual yearly lockdown to remember the COVID-19 pandemic.

The English actor took to Twitter to explain a previous comment about a proposed quarantine after the health crisis is over. He said his words were misconstrued and twisted for clickbait purposes.

"I didn't suggest an actual annual lock down. I suggested a way of remembrance annually," Elba wrote alongside a fuming emoji.

"Lazy journalism and click bate [sic] thirst will get your words twisted real quick. The actual POINT was that agriculture and the rural poor will suffer long after this time. Focus don't hocus," he added.

ðŸ˜¤ I didnâ€™t suggest an actual annual lock down. I suggested a way of remembrance annually. Lazy journalism and click bate thirst will get your words twisted real quick.The actual POINT was that agriculture and the rural poor will suffer long after this time. Focus donâ€™t hocus. April 26, 2020

Elba received support from fellow Twitter users who told him that they know what he actually meant. They also blame irresponsible journalism for misinterpreting his words.

"Yeah we no [sic] what you said bro, media always misinterpret things," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Very disheartening thing to see. Journalism has made a paradigm shift & misinforms the masses for recognition & political divide. Consequently, there has been little progress in the way of eradicating this pandemic. Irresponsible journalism; they should be held accountable!"

Meanwhile, a couple of tweets agreed with Elba that there should be a way to commemorate the pandemic especially those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

"I agree. We will definitely need to commemorate this event to memorialize our lost souls," one fan wrote, and another said, "We must never forget! 1st we don't even know if and when it WILL BE OVER! Across America over 40,000 have died that is not even the WORLD NUMBER! #mustalwaysrememberthelost."

Elba clarified a previous statement he made in an interview with the Associated Press in which he said, "I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do."

In the same interview, the "Luther" star stressed the importance of financial assistance for farmers and food producers in rural areas. He said they are more susceptible to suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, together with his wife as U.N. Goodwill Ambassadors, they joined the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to raise up to $200 million in support money.