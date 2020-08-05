At the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) Apple made several interesting announcements regarding the future of its products. While iOS 14 was certainly the highlight, the news that the company plans to shift from Intel chips to its own led to a big buzz among the tech industry. It seems the entire Mac family is destined to eventually run on ARM chipsets moving forward. However, the updated iMac lineup still packs intel processors and another minor upgrade.

Over the years, even longtime Apple fans have criticised the brand's lack of innovation. Moreover, consumers are complaining about the value they are getting for the premium price they are paying. Aside from the updated silicon, rumours claimed the latest all-in-one will boast a revamped design. Instead, the only notable change as reported by The Verge is a bump form -- a 720p front-facing camera sensor that is being upgraded to a 1080p unit.

Apple confirms that the 27-inch iMac is the model which will have more optional upgrades available than the 21.5-inch version. The display uses 4K Retina technology and buyers can choose a matte finish which is much like the one on the Pro Display XDR. For a $500 premium, the manufacturer gives it a less-reflective surface, but will reportedly require a special cloth to clean. Despite what was speculated earlier, it will ship with Intel Core chipsets instead of ARM-based ones.

Owners can likewise select the GPU they need depending on the model they have. The 27-inch iMac offers a Radeon Pro Vega 20 as the range-topping selection, while the 21.5 can go for a Radeon Pro 5700 XT. The former only goes up to an 8th-generation Core i7, while the latter can accommodate a 10th-generation Core i9. As for the RAM, it is a 32 GB DDR4 and a 128 GB DDR4, respectively for each.

According to reviews, those who own the previous generation iMac models will not necessarily benefit from the upgrade. On the other hand, this will not likely deter those who absolutely want the latest hardware from Apple. The next major product reveal is slated for September, which will likely debut the iPhone 12, AirPods Studio, AirTags, and several other products.