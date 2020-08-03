Following the nationwide closure of manufacturing facilities in China during the pandemic, most analysts predicted delays for almost all major hardware releases in 2020. Despite the generally negative outlook, Apple managed to ship the long-rumoured follow up to the iPhone SE shortly after the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air. A few months ago, supply chain sources reported mass hiring across a number of the company's subcontractors. However, it seems other unforeseen circumstances might have affected the launch of the iPhone 12.

Based on a previously speculated roadmap for the latest smartphones, mass production was scheduled to start last month. There has been talk regarding several shortcomings consumers can expect when the handsets become available later this year. Nevertheless, the brand's products remain popular as detailed by the tech firm's outstanding third-quarter earnings as indicated by a recent press release.

In an earnings call with investors, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that the retail date for the iPhone 12 might be pushed back to October. The usual routine followed by the tech firm was the hardware presentation debut in September, followed by availability a few weeks thereafter. "Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September, this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later," he said.

Many are now wondering if this announcement only pertains to the availability of the smartphones. For years, the manufacturer has followed a specific timing when it comes to hardware launches. Given the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on manpower and the surge of new cases in the past few weeks, it is likely the cause for the delay. Others suggest travel restrictions are preventing engineers from flying out to factories to test the products.

Meanwhile, some are convinced that the delay might be caused by Apple's unconfirmed stance on the inclusion of 5G connectivity, which is a major selling point for several flagship smartphones this year. The company could be in talks with Qualcomm to supply the components needed to support the cutting-edge wireless standard. Aside from the delay, rumours of the iPhone 12 shipping without a charger and EarPods is apparently not sitting well with consumers.