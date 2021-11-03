Queen Elizabeth II recorded a video message for the COP26 summit in Glasgow after she had to miss the event upon her doctors' advice. Some believe that her virtual appearance had significant messages hidden in her cushion and her brooch.

The 95-year-old recorded the message from one of her splendid rooms in Windsor Castle, sitting on a sofa with a printed cushion behind her. It seemed like a normal cushion that she was using for support, but upon closer inspection, it carried an eye-catching motto that linked her to another British ruler whose reign remains a milestone in royal history, reports Royal Central.

"I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship.”



"Honi soit qui mal y pense," the motto of the Order of the Garter, was printed across the cushion. The phrase was adopted as the motto at Windsor in the 14th century and remains well associated with it now, but its origin has a rather interesting story.

Legend has it that it was coined by a British monarch who had enough of idle gossip. Edward III is said to have uttered it after he picked up a garter that had fallen from the leg of his dancing partner and placed it on his own ankle. When medieval eyebrows reportedly started staring at him in disbelief, the monarch looked rather archly at his critics and declared ''honi soit qui mal y pense'', which meant ''shame on him who thinks evil of it."

Though it's a legend and remains unconfirmed, some believe that the Queen displaying it in her video message meant that she was issuing a rather regal warning to those who are indulging in gossip about the crown and her family as well as her health.

Another object in the video message that was apparently carrying a hidden message was the Queen's butterfly motif. The diamond and ruby brooch was a wedding present from the Countess of Onslow for her and Prince Philip's 1947 wedding. It could have been a simple tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh to whom she was married for 73 years, but some believed that it could have symbolised a sense of rebirth for her, nearly seven months after his death in April at the age of 99.

It was also said that it could have meant that Prince Philip has moved on to a more peaceful place. However, Buckingham Palace clarified to People magazine that the Queen did not intend any such message with the stunning accessory.