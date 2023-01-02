Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level with sources saying that she has moved in with him in his Los Angeles home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood.

It has only been months since the pair stirred dating rumours after they were first spotted together at a Bono concert in November 2022. Then, the second time was during the actor's 59th birthday on Dec. 17. But what they reportedly have is not a fling and they have become inseparable, so much so, that they have agreed to live together.

A source told Life & Style in its Jan. 9 issue that Pitt and de Ramon are "hot and heavy" for each other. They've only been dating for a couple of months but are already at the "next level."

The insider added, "They are practically inseparable. Ines has already brought some of her stuff over to Brad's place." It is alleged that the 32-year-old jewellery executive is already very much familiar with the actor's home as it has become their "love nest" while they are getting to know each other better.

It is reportedly where "they spend most of their time together" and where they would bond over cooking up a meal. The "Bullet Train" actor "usually loves to cook, but when Ines is around, they cook together, or she insists on making one of her favourite vegetarian broccoli dishes."

When they do go out of the home, they often try to go incognito. The source claimed, "they've been paddle boarding, sailing, and shopping for clothes in Venice (California) and they disguise themselves in baseball caps and sunglasses to go hiking." Pitt has reportedly also driven de Ramon to his $40 million home overlooking the Pacific Ocean on his motorbike.

The "Babylon" star reportedly finds de Ramon "refreshing" and that "there's never a dull moment" when they are together. She is "everything that he looks for in a woman" and loves it that she is "fun, fabulous and feisty" and that she is "incredibly self-sufficient, doesn't play mind games and isn't fazed by fame."

However, Pitt and de Ramon have yet to publicly address reports about their romance. There is also no confirmation if she has indeed moved in with him in his Los Angeles home.