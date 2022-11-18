Brad Pitt had the Internet guessing again about the state of his love life when he was spotted hanging out with Ines de Ramon over the weekend. Now, it is claimed that they have been seeing each other for months.

A source told People that the "Bullet Train" actor and the 32-year-old brunette beauty "have been dating for a few months." They allegedly "met through a mutual friend" and since then he has been "really into her" and that "she is very nice."

Meanwhile, a friend of Pitt, 58, added that the two "recently started dating" but "it's not an exclusive relationship." The pal said, "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

de Ramon, who separated from her husband, "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley early this year, was spotted with the actor at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 13. They were seen entering a separate entrance blocked off for celebrities.

Pitt even introduced his date to Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, and to actor Sean Penn. At one point, he was photographed holding her arm as he pulled her close. They reportedly arrived at the venue together in his Tesla, but left in separate cars.

The "Moneyball" actor has been romantically linked to several beauties since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. In September, rumours surfaced that he was dating model Emily Ratajkowski, who also recently separated from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard.

A source at the time claimed that Pitt and the Gone Girl" actress met through friends and that they were "spending a lot of time together" but not officially in a relationship. However, they both never commented on the speculations. In October, Ratajkowski was seen kissing DJ Orazio Rispo but is now rumoured to be dating comedian Pete Davidson.

As for de Ramon, she and Wesley, 40, were married for three years. A representative for the exes claimed they have been living apart for several months. The spokesperson said the decision to separate was "mutual and occurred five months ago."