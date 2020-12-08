Prince William and Kate Middleton are on their three-day Royal Train Tour, during which they will make stops in towns and cities in England, Scotland, and Wales. However, the royal couple will spend a large part of their time in the luxurious train that comes with cosy quarters.

The Royal Train, which is often dubbed a palace on wheels, is comprised of nine separate burgundy carriages. Queen Victoria had originally decorated it in 23-carat gold paint with silks and satin to resemble the Buckingham Palace, but it has since been updated with a more modest design.

According to a report in People magazine, William and Kate will sleep in separate beds on the train, as their suite has "his and hers" single beds. The stunning suite also boasts of a private bathtub and a 12-seat dining room- complete with a Formica table. There is also a room that will serve as the office for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, and a kitchen where the staff will prepare meals.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip won't skip queue for COVID-19 vaccine

The last time the carriages were replaced was at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee celebration in 1977. The old carriages which were replaced had been in use since 1941.

This is the first time that Kate has been aboard on the Royal Train, though Prince William has made several trips on it in the past. The train has hosted several other members of the family, including Meghan Markle who travelled with the Queen during their joint outing in June 2018. However, Prince Harry has also never ridden on the train.

William and Kate boarded the train at London's Euston Station on the evening of Sunday, December 6, making their first stop at Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday morning. They were greeted by the sounds of bagpipes at Edinburgh, which is the duchy of William's grandfather Prince Philip.

According to a press release by Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Cambridges, they are carrying out the trip ahead of the Christmas holidays to "pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic." The couple will follow the current coronavirus guidelines during the 1,250-mile trip.

"The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.