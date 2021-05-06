Not only Prince Charles, but his son Prince William has also made certain plans about the changes he wants to make to the British monarchy when he takes over the throne.

According to a report in Us Weekly, the Duke of Cambridge has ideas to modernise the monarchy as he leads it into a new era while keeping its core values intact. A source told the outlet: "William is already thinking about the future of the Monarchy and the changes he'll make. While he respects protocol, he plans to modernise some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations."

The 38-year-old will also have the complete support of his wife Kate Middleton, who has played a key role in the recent modernisation attempts made by Buckingham Palace. The insider explained: "He and Kate have successfully created a healthy balance of openness [in the public eye] while maintaining the sense of mystery that surrounds the royal family and keeps us engaged."

William once found being in the spotlight "difficult to deal with when he was younger," but has grown "more comfortable in his senior role." He also understands that it is a part of his job and is absolutely fine with it, but won't be "revealing everything about the personal life" any time soon.

"He takes his future role as King seriously and sees it as a great honor and privilege to be in his position. The Monarchy and his family will always come first," the source said.

The insider also said that the Duke has proved himself worthy of the throne time and again and is now confident that he will make a "great king" someday. He also has his wife, who is his "rock," to share the responsibility as a team.

A source previously told Mail Online that the Duchess's determination and confidence about her role in the British monarchy has also grown since her brother-in-law Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle quit as working royals last year. Palace aides told the outlet that the 39-year-old is definitely doing things that are different and outside her comfort zone these days, and that's because she feels confident doing them.