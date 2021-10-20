Instagram influencer Genie Exum, who has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend, has shared a video of herself smirking as she sat in police custody.

Exum, 22, allegedly stabbed her model boyfriend, Baby Boy Pajulas, in the back and arm at about 6:45 pm on Monday. According to the police report, they were allegedly seen yelling at each other at their Tenth Ave apartment which they share. After which, the accused picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her partner's back and arm.

The 30-year-old victim, real name Frances Amor, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition and is expected to survive. Meanwhile, Exum was taken into custody, but appeared to show no remorse for her alleged crime.

She shared a video on her Instagram stories on Tuesday which showed her sitting in a chair in a police precinct opposite a cop from the New York City Police Department. The social media influencer was seen playing with string and smiling into the camera as she was being recorded.

"They took my phone y'all, I'm on the trap rn [right now]," she captioned the story. She paired the clip with music from the Akon song "Locked Up" which features the lyrics: "Now they done stop me and I get locked up/They won't let me out."

Exum has been booked on a felony charge of assault with a weapon, and has been detained without bail. Meanwhile, her Instagram page is filled with comments referring to the alleged stabbing, with many users simply commenting knife emojis. "Was this before or after the stabbing," one commented on a series of selfies she posted on Sunday.

"I'm just here for the comments," wrote another user.

Exum, who has a following of more than 34,000 on Instagram, regularly posts racy pictures of herself. She previously made headlines when she posted a topless photo in front of an NYPD police car. She also has a Twitter account, where she promotes other models. She is popular on OnlyFans as well, a subscription-based adult platform where she sells photos and clips of herself to her subscribers.