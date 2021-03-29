Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden welcomed their third child, a son, on Friday. The birth was celebrated with a Te Deum at the Royal Chapel on Sunday.

A Te Deum service is a short religious service based upon the singing of a Latin Christian hymn of the same name, traditionally held in Sweden upon the birth of a Prince or Princess, christenings, milestone birthdays, jubilees, and other important events within the royal family. However, the recent service was held on a smaller scale and only had a few people in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The elated parents attended the ceremony with the newborn and their eldest son Prince Alexander, though their second son Prince Gabriel was reportedly absent. Grandparents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were also in attendance, but the baby's aunt Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel couldn't attend as they have recently recovered from COVID-19 and were advised by doctors not to participate. Princess Sofia's family- her sister Lina, and parents Erik and Marie Hellqvist, also travelled from Älvdalen to meet the new royal and attend the ceremony, reports Royal Central.

Read more Princess Sofia on if considered quitting as royal after facing struggles like Meghan Markle

The name of the new prince- Julian Herbert Folke, was also announced on the same day by his grandfather King Carl Gustaf, during a cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister. The name Julian was chosen by the parents solely because they liked it, and does not have any family links. The middle name, Herbert, is a tribute to Princess Sofia's late grandfather who went by the same middle name.

The last name Folke is a nod to the child's own royal grandfather. The King's full name is Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus, Folke being a tribute to Count Folke Bernadotte (grandson of King Oscar II), who was a World War II hero that saved many Jews and non-Jews from the Nazis.

Prince Julian, seventh in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, is the first of the monarch's eight grandchildren to be born without a His Royal Highness title as the royal court announced in October 2019 that the title will henceforth only go to the children of Crown Princess Victoria, as they are directly in line to the Swedish throne. Julian's elder brothers Princes Alexander and Gabriel had received official HRH titles upon their birth but lost them after the rules were changed to "streamline" the royal family.

However, Julian is still a prince and has been awarded the title of the Duke of Halland. A picture of the newborn clicked by his father was shared by the royal court on Instagram on Sunday.