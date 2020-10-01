What longtime Apple fans and consumers have been worried about was somewhat confirmed during the "Time Flies" presentation. In accordance with the company's efforts to reduce the carbon emissions of its manufacturing facilities, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE will ship without a power adapter. A few months ago, rumours circulated that the iPhone 12 series might no longer include a charger and EarPods. Now, after closely exploring the contents of iOS 14.2, evidence suggests it could be accurate.

Renowned former KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted in May that the iPhone 12 will release without the EarPods and Charger in the box. Instead, Apple might likely offer a deal wherein buyers can get the AirPods with a substantial discount. Therefore, similar to the latest wearables, the new handsets will only come with a charging cable, as reported by MacRumors. Details indicating the absence of the earphones were found on a specific line within the new firmware's code.

Based on iOS 14 and earlier iOS versions, the text reads: "To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, supplied headphones, or other similar accessories." However, upon checking the same section in iOS 14.2, it is now showing as "To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories." Evidently, all prior iterations of the operating system featured the line "supplied" to imply that it was included in the retail package.

Tech industry pundits already speculate Apple will play it off as part of its effort to protect the environment when the iPhone 12 debuts. On the other hand, supply chain sources claim the move is to allegedly offset the costs of 5G connectivity on the new handsets. There are also people suggesting that this might be a marketing strategy to push consumers to spend on official accessories that normally retail for a premium price.

Apple is expected to introduce four models: The iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latter two were surprisingly confirmed by a Russian luxury shop when it advertised its latest limited-edition offerings online. Currently, the release date remains undisclosed but many believe it would in the second half of the month.