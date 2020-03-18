Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple has been encountering problems with its inventory as well as its rumoured surprise product launch for 2020. Retailers are having a difficulty resupplying iPhone as production and shipments are evidently affected by the global pandemic. Moreover, a tech publication somehow gained access to an unreleased copy of iOS 14. After some data mining, several unannounced devices have been confirmed. In fact, the latest one comes from a blunder on the manufacturer's part as it listed four new iPad Pro models.

Earlier this year, reliable sources from the supply chain have already hinted that a new version of premium slate was due to launch soon. Engadget notes that the information was allegedly updated on the company's Chinese website.

It was quickly taken down, but not before several people were able to take screenshots of the details. Given the model numbers associated with each item, it proves that these are new versions of the tablet.

Meanwhile, as speculated by industry analysts, the 2020 iPad Pro will have two sizes with a Wi-Fi and cellular variant. A2228 is the 11-inch Wi-Fi, while the A2231 is the 11-inch cellular version. Then there's A2229 as the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi and A2233 as the 12.9-inch cellular option.

The original text in Chinese was switched to English with the help of Google Translate. Reports recall that in July 2019, Eurasian Economic Commission certification documents included the A2228 model number.

For comparison, the third-generation iPad Pro models come with the following model numbers: A1876, A2014, A1895, A1983, A1980, A2013, A1934, and A1979. Renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the new products will sport a triple-sensor primary camera module with 3D-Sensing technology.

Equally notable, the leaked copy of iOS 14 confirms another rumour that Apple will upgrade the Smart Keyboard accessory. Features such as a built-in trackpad will help improve productivity alongside enhanced mouse support. Others are even hinting that the keys will have a backlighting system to help with visibility in low-light conditions.

The original estimated release date was supposed to be March, but the COVID-19 threat might have prompted Apple to push back the release of the 2020 iPad Pro, iPhone 9 series, and Apple TV Gen X among others.