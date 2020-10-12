The iPhone 12 is about to be unveiled soon, and consumers are ready to learn everything about what might be its final major hardware event in 2020. Last week, tech industry pundits, as well as other journalists reportedly, received invites for the brand's upcoming "Hi, Speed" online-only presentation. The flagship smartphone will definitely headline the show, but a lot of people believe surprise announcements might be in store for those who tune in.

There has been no shortage of leaks related to the new flagship handsets, which will purportedly have four models. These are the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Supply chain insiders have been teasing the inclusion of a 120 Hz refresh rate in addition to 5G connectivity. Furthermore, Apple is supposedly cutting costs by shipping the devices without a charger and EarPods inside the box.

Speculation grew after the company confirmed its Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE will no longer include a charger. An article published by The Verge highlights the rumoured redesign of the iPhone 12 collection. It seems Apple drew inspiration from the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 to give the new device flat edges this time around. So far, this has been received warmly by users who find the rounded frames more slippery.

Meanwhile, a Twitter post from renowned Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggests the company made some last-minute decisions. "I'm told that 120hz not being implemented in iPhone 12 Pro is 100% about battery life. Hardware was more than capable — but it just eats through battery, and 5G drains enough battery by itself. It was basically a choice between 120hz or 5G, and they picked 5G. Rightfully so," read his tweet on social media.

He also pointed out the ability of the HomePod Mini and new Apple TV to function as ultra-wideband base stations. These will apparently enhance the capabilities of the Find My app. In a related Apple news, customers in India who purchase their iPhone 11s from the freshly launched online store from Oct. 17, onward will receive free AirPods. It was not indicated when the promotion would end, but it is likely a tie-in to celebrate Diwali and will be a limited offer.